QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2021-22 Match 10

Queensland (QUN) will be up against Western Australia (WAU) in the tenth match of the Sheffield Shield on Wednesday at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Queensland will be confident going into this game after beating Tasmania by 94 runs. They are now in second place in the standings, with one win and two draws in three matches. They would look to win this game and climb to the top of the standings.

Meanwhile, Western Australia are in the third spot in the points table. They are coming off a six-wicket victory over South Australia in their previous match, and will try to continue their current form in this game.

QUN vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

Queensland

Khawaja (C), Jimmy Peirson (WK), Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Blake Edwards.

Western Australia

Shaun Marsh (C), Josh Philippe (WK), Sam Whiteman, D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Jhye Richardson, Lance Morris, Cameron Gannon.

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs Western Australia, Sheffield Shield, Match 10.

Date and Time: 10th November; 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is generally a balanced one. The pacers can extract a decent amount of pace and bounce initially, whereas the spinners will play a key role from Day 3 onwards. Batters will have to respect the conditions, and try to play the deliveries on merit.

Today’s QUN vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Philippe has been outstanding behind the stumps, and is also scoring runs at a consistent rate. He has been involved in 14 dismissals so far in the tournament.

Batters

Shaun Marsh: The left-hander was not particularly impressive in the last game. However, he has scored 255 runs in the tournament so far, and is expected to put in a strong performance in this game.

Usman Khawaja: Khawaja demonstrated his class by scoring 174 runs in the second innings of the last game. He has the potential to be a key player in this match.

All-Rounders

Hilton Cartwright: Cartwright has consistently performed well in every match with both bat and ball. He has 308 runs to his name along with six wickets.

Jack Wildermuth: He had a good outing in the last game, taking four wickets. He's a reliable bowling all-rounder who could be a good pick in today's game.

Bowlers

Mark Steketee: Steketee has been key with the ball this season. In his last game, he took a ten-wicket haul, and was very consistent with his lines and lengths.

Jhye Richardson: Richardson has the ability to swing the ball both ways, making him a lethal bowler. He has been chipping in with wickets on a regular basis.

Five best players to pick in QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Hilton Cartwright: 486 points.

Josh Philippe: 399 points.

Joel Paris: 362 points

Cameron Green: 343 points.

Shaun Marsh: 342 points.

Key stats for QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe: 3 matches, 227 runs.

Shaun Marsh: 3 matches, 255 runs.

Hilton Cartwright: 3 matches, 308 runs, 6 wickets.

Cameron Green: 3 matches, 227 runs, 3 wickets.

Joel Paris: 3 matches, 98 runs, 11 wickets.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team - 1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Bryce Street, Matthew Kusnemann.

Captain: Hilton Cartwright. Vice-Captain: Josh Philippe.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team - 2 - 2021 Game

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Green, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Joe Burns.

Captain: Shaun Marsh. Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja.

Edited by Bhargav