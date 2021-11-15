QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Marsh One Day Cup 2021-22 Match 7

Queensland (QUN) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup 2021-22 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

Although Queensland suffered a humiliating defeat against South Australia in their first match, they did well to come back in their next game against Tasmania. Queensland beat their opponents by 45 runs in a rain-interrupted match.

Western Australia, meanwhile, have won two of their three matches thus far, and are in a commanding position at the moment. They beat South Australia by six wickets in their previous game.

QUN vs WAU Probable Playing XIs

QUN XI

Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Pierson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Gurinder Sandhu, Connor Sully, Matthew Kuhnemann.

WAU XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Ashton Turner (c), D’Arcy Short, Hilton Cartwright, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff.

Match Details

Match: QUN vs WAU, Marsh One Day Cup 2021-22, Match 7.

Date and Time: 14th November, 2021; 9:05 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

The surface is suited to the bowlers, so batters will need to bide their time on the track. They will also have to time their shots well to find the gaps in the field. Fast bowlers could enjoy the bounce and carry the pitch has to offer.

Today’s QUN vs WAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Phillipe is an incredible white-ball wicketkeeper-batter. He has been in astounding form, both in limited-overs cricket as well as in the longest format of the game. Phillippe has notched up 163 runs in just three matches in the tournament, doing so at an amazing average of 54.33. He has also scored a century.

Batters

Captain Ashton Turner has led his side from the front with an incredible display of batting. He has amassed 146 runs from three matches in the tournament. Turner has an average of 48.66, and has also scored a century.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne is one of the best batters in Australian cricket. Technically sound and patient, he is able to accelerate his innings well. Labuschagne is yet to light up the competition. However, he was in marvellous form in the Vitality Blast. He can also roll his sleeves, and bowl pretty well too.

All-rounders

Matthew Renshaw was excellent in his previous game against Tasmania. He played a wonderful innings of 76 off 62 deliveries.

Bowlers

Andrew Tye’s pace and precision could prove to be a major cause of concern for Queensland. Tye picked up four wickets against Tasmania.

Five best players to pick in QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Josh Phillipe (WAU) – 255 points.

Andrew Tye (WAU) – 235 points.

Ashton Turner (WAU) – 199 points.

Matthew Renshaw (QUN) – 191 points.

Gurinder Sandhu (QUN) – 140 points.

Key stats for QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction team

Josh Phillippe: 163 runs.

Ashton Turner: 146 runs.

Matthew Renshaw: 128 runs.

Marnus Labuschagne: 33 runs.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Phillippe, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Green, Andrew Tye, Gurinder Sandhu, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Captain: Josh Phillippe. Vice-Captain: Andrew Tye.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Phillippe, Ashton Turner, Shaun Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Green, Andrew Tye, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kuhnemann.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-Captain: Matthew Renshaw.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Josh Philippe be able to score another century here? YES NO 0 votes so far