QUN vs WAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Australia Domestic One-Day Cup (Marsh Cup) Match - 11th March, 2021

Queensland will take on Western Australia in the sixth match of the Marsh Cup on Thursday.

Both Queensland and Western Australia have had similar fates in the competition so far. Having played a match each, they both registered victories and have four points to their name. Western Australia are higher up the Marsh Cup table, courtesy of having a better net run rate.

In their opening Marsh Cup match, Queensland managed to chase 238 against Tasmania and ended up winning the game by four wickets. Meanwhile, Western Australia successfully defended 369 and defeated South Australia by 13 runs.

Thursday's Marsh Cup match could be a nail-biting encounter.

Squads to choose from

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth.

Western Australia

Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Kelly, Bradley Hope, Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Lance Morris, Jake Carder, Sam Fanning, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor, Corey Rocchiccioli, David Moody, Cameron Gannon

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland

Usman Khawaja, Sam Heazlett, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett.

Western Australia

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, Liam Guthrie, Liam O’Connor.

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs Western Australia, Match 6

Date & Time: 11th March 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Although the track generally suits the batsmen, it will help the pacers too. A score of around 230 is expected to be par at the venue.

Marsh Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUN vs WAU)

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Tips - Marsh Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Joel Paris, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne, Vice-captain: Cameron Green

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Shaun Marsh, Joe Burns, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Joel Paris, Matthew Kuhnemann, Billy Stanlake

Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja