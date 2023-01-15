QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 13

The 13th match of the Oman D20 will see Qurum Thunders (QUT) squaring off against the Khuwair Warriors (KHW) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Qurum Thunders have played two matches in the tournament so far. They have managed to win one match while losing the other. They are currently the sixth team in the points table with a net run rate of +0.035.

The Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, have also played two matches in the tournament. But in contrast to their opponents, they have lost both their matches and are currently lingering at the bottom of the table.

Both teams will be looking to win the match in order to get their campaign back on track.

QUT vs KHW Match Details

The 13th match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 15 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 8.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs KHW, Oman D20 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

QUT vs KHW, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Ground has seen some high scores in the tournament. So, it can be said that it will favor the batters. But it will not all be one-sided as the bowlers can also be expected to have their say.

Last five matches on this pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average first innings score: 150

Average second innings score: 143

QUT vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

QUT Team/Injury News

No major updates.

QUT Probable Playing XI

Ayiappa Chonira Ratan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ashish Odedra, Hashir Dafedar, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud (c), Akash Mohite, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, and Munis Ansari.

KHW Team/Injury News

No major updates.

KHW Probable Playing XI

Zeeshan Siddiqui, Aamri Kaleem (c), Usama Ahmed, Arsalan Bashir (wk), Hashim Sayed, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asim Kamal, Moshin Qureshi, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Mainuddin Monir, and Muzahir Raza.

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Arsalan Bashir

Arsalan Bashir has been in great form in the tournament. Besides his consistency with the bat, he can also give some crucial points with his wicketkeeping skills. Bashir is the best choice from the wicketkeepers category.

Batter

Hashir Dafedar

Hashir Dafedar has been consistent with the bat so far. Dafedar's performance with the bat in the tournament so far makes him a great choice from the batters category.

All-rounder

Aamir Kaleem

Aamir Kaleem has been performing in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. Kaleem's all-round presence makes him a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Akash Mohite

Akash Mohite has been picking up crucial wickets with the ball. His ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures makes him a very important pick for the match.

QUT vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Akash Mohite

Akash Mohite has been very consistent with the ball in the tournament. He can also contribute with the bat lower down the order. Mohite could be a very good choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan was in great form in the last match. His ability to provide vital blows at important times makes him one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

QUT vs KHW Match Top Five Must Picks

Arsalan Bashir

Hashir Dafedar

Aamir Kaleem

Akash Mohite

Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

QUT vs KHW Match Expert Tips

The pitch will have something in it for everybody. It would be sensible to strike a good balance between players of all trades for this match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: Arsalan Bashir

Batters: S Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Muhammad Zeeshan

All-rounders: A Kaleem, A Khan

Bowlers: M Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Asim Kamal, Akash Mohite

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Arsalan Bashir

Batters: S Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Muhammad Zeeshan

All-rounders: A Kaleem, A Khan

Bowlers: M Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Asim Kamal, Akash Mohite

Poll : 0 votes