Railways Women will take on Bengal Women in the final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction. This includes fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for the game.

Railways Women have been in terrific form this season. The defending champions returned with six wins and one no-result in the group stages before they thrashed Madhya Pradesh Women and Vidarbha Women in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively.

Bengal Women, on the other hand, won four and lost two in the group phase. They defeated Jharkhand Women and Rajasthan Women in their pre-quarters and quarter-final encounters. Their semi-final match against Himachal Pradesh Women was rained off when the game was evenly poised. Bengal Women reached 29/3 in 4.5 overs in their run-chase of 80 from 13 overs.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Match Details, Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Final

The final of the Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 between Railways Women and Bengal Women will be played on November 5 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RAI-W vs BEN-W

Date & Time: November 5th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Live Telecast: Star Sports

Pitch Report

The track at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore is usually a good one to bat on. Five out of the six matches played here have been completed and all of them have been won by the teams batting second. Thus, the team winning the toss will want to bowl first. It could help the seamers with the new ball, and the spinners might find some assistance as well.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Railways Women: W, W, W, W, W

Bengal Women: NR, W, W, W, W

RAI-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing 11 today

Railways Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Railways Women Probable Playing XI: S Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Mona Meshram, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, S R Mane, Arundathi Reddy, Tanuja P Kanwar, K Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav (c)

Bengal Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bengal Women Probable Playing XI: P Bala, Deepti Sharma, Kashish Agarwal, Dhara Gujjar, Richa Ghosh (wk), Mita Paul (c), Gouher Sultana, P P Paul, Sukanya Parida, Saika Ishaque, Tithi Das

Today’s RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nuzhat Parween (5 innings, 126 runs)

Nuzhat Parween is batting well in this competition. The Railways Women wicket-keeper batter has batted in five matches and mustered 126 runs while averaging 42.00.

Top Batter Pick

Dhara Gujjar (8 innings, 175 runs)

Dhara Gujjar has been in solid touch with the bat, and she has been consistent for the Bengal Women. She has accumulated 175 runs in eight outings with the bat and is striking at 115.13.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sneh Rana (4 matches, 7 wickets)

Sneh Rana has been very effective with the ball. The Railways Women’s off-spinner has returned with seven scalps from four matches and has conceded runs at an economy rate of 4.36. She can tonk it around with the bat too.

Top Bowler Pick

Arundathi Reddy (7 matches, 8 wickets)

Arundathi Reddy is in good bowling form. The Railways Women’s pacer has taken eight scalps at an average of 7.37. She has an economy rate of 3.27 and a bowling strike rate of 13.50.

RAI-W vs BEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Deepti Sharma (5 matches, 101 runs, 9 wickets)

Despite playing just five games in this tournament, Deepti Sharma has had a huge all-round impact. The star Indian off-spinning all-rounder has taken nine wickets and has an economy rate of 4.75. With the bat, she has amassed 101 runs while striking at 103.06.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2 matches, 3 wickets)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has played just two encounters in this competition, but she has bowled magnificently. The Railways Women’s left-arm spinner has taken three wickets from the five overs she has bowled and has an economy rate of 1.40.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Deepti Sharma 101 runs & 9 wickets in 5 matches Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3 wickets in 2 matches Arundhati Reddy 8 wickets in 7 matches Sneh Rana 7 wickets in 4 matches Dhara Gujjar 175 runs in 8 innings

RAI-W vs BEN-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality players and a few Indian stars in their ranks. Thus, they will be crucial picks. The likes of Richa Ghosh, S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad could be the ones to watch out for.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Railways Women vs Bengal Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Nuzhat Parween, Richa Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Sukanya Parida, Arundathi Reddy

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Railways Women vs Bengal Women - Senior Women’s T20 League 2022-23 Final.

Wicket-keeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: S Meghana, Dhara Gujjar, S R Mane

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Mita Paul

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sukanya Parida, Arundathi Reddy, K Anjali Sarvani

