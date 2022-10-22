RAI vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group A Match

Railways will take on Vidarbha in an Elite Group A game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on Saturday. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RAI vs VID Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report for this game.

Railways didn’t have a great start to this season. They lost three of their first four games before winning the next two. They are fourth on the points table with three wins and as many losses. Meanwhile, Vidarbha seem to be in good form. They have four wins and two losses and are third in the standings.

RAI vs VID, Match Details

The Elite Group A game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between Railways and Vidarbha will be played on October 22, 2022, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, at 4:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RAI vs VID

Date & Time: October 22, 2022; 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is usually an excellent one to bat on. Teams have got big scores regularly but there could be something in it for the pacers. More of the same can be expected in this game.

RAI vs VID Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Railways: W-W-L-L-W

Vidarbha: W-W-L-W-L

RAI vs VID Probable Playing XIs

Railways Team News

No major injury concerns

Railways Probable Playing XI

Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav (wk), Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh, Susheel Kumar, Akshat Pandey, Karn Sharma (c), Pradeep T, Mohit Raut, Pratham Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Mohammad Saif

Vidarbha Team News

No major injury concerns

Vidarbha Probable Playing XI

Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c), Apoorv Wankhade, Aman Mokhade, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey

Today’s RAI vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Upendra Yadav (6 matches, 171 runs)

Yadav has been batting nicely in this competition. He has accumulated 171 runs in six outings and has a strike rate of 126.66.

Top Batter Pick

Jitesh Sharma (6 matches, 146 runs)

Sharma is in top form with the bat. He has amassed 146 runs at a stunning strike rate of 192.10. He has hit ten sixes and as many fours.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shivam Chaudhary (6 matches, 222 runs)

Chaudhary is the leading run-getter for Railways in the competition. He has aggregated 222 runs in six innings while striking at 117.46. He has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Darshan Nalkande (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Nalkande has been superb with the ball. He has taken nine wickets in six games at an economy rate of 6.42 in the tournament.

RAI vs VID match captain and vice-captain choices

Umesh Yadav (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Yadav has looked in excellent rhythm in the three games he has played. The Vidarbha fast bowler has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 8.36.

Yuvraj Singh (4 matches, 9 wickets)

Singh is in top form with the ball. The 24-year-old pacer has picked up nine wickets in four games and has an economy rate of 5.56. He can also chip in with the bat.

Five Must-picks with player stats for RAI vs VID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Umesh Yadav 5 wickets in 3 matches Yuvraj Singh 9 wickets in 4 matches Jitesh Sharma 146 runs in 6 matches Shivam Chaudhary 222 runs & 1 wicket in 6 matches Darshan Nalkande 9 wickets in 6 matches

RAI vs VID match expert tips

Both teams have some quality players, so a balanced team could be the best way to go. The all-rounders and pace bowlers have performed well and can be backed in captaincy roles.

RAI vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Railways vs Vidarbha - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Akshay Wadkar, Upendra Yadav

Batters: Jitesh Sharma, Pratham Singh, Atharva Taide

All-rounders: Aditya Sarwate, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh

Bowlers: Karn Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

RAI vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Railways vs Vidarbha - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Upendra Yadav

Batters: Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Vivek Singh

All-rounders: Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Karnewar, Shivam Chaudhary, Yuvraj Singh

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Pradeep T, Darshan Nalkande

