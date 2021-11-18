RJS vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Quarter-final 3

Rajasthan (RAJ) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in the third quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi on Thursday.
Both teams are unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far. Rajasthan topped Elite Group C, winning all five of their games, with most of their wins coming in convincing fashion. Meanwhile, Vidarbha finished at the top of the Plate Group before beating Maharashtra in the pre-quarterfinals.
RJS vs VID Probable Playing 11 today
Rajasthan: Yash Kothari, Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Jain, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubham Sharma, Salman Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi, Shiva Chauhan
Vidarbha: Siddhesh Wath, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Jitesh Sharma, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Lalit M Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Wakhare
Match Details
RJS vs VID, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 3rd Quarter-final
Date & Time: November 18th 2021, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi
Pitch Report
The track at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi has been a decent one to bat on. Six Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games have been played at the venue and in just two instances, the first-innings total was under 140. On the bowling front, the spinners might be able to extract some turn off the surface.
Today’s RJS vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Jitesh Sharma has been in top form with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, amassing 202 runs at a strike rate of 246.34.
Batter
Although placed in the batters' section, Yash Thakur has been extremely good with the ball, taking eight wickets in five games.
All-rounders
Deepak Hooda is currently Rajasthan's top run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has scored 291 runs at an average of 97.00 and a strike rate of 175.30.
Mahipal Lomror has been in solid touch with the bat, with the left-hander accumulating 220 runs at an average of 55.00.
Bowlers
Ravi Bishnoi has been in excellent form, with the leg-spinner picking up eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy so far.
Akshay Karnewar has taken 12 wickets at an economy rate of 3.87 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Top 5 best players to pick in RJS vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team
Deepak Hooda (RJS)
Mahipal Lomror (RJS)
Akshay Karnewar (VID)
Ravi Bishnoi (RJS)
Jitesh Sharma (VID)
Important stats for RJS vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team
Deepak Hooda: 291 runs
Ravi Bishnoi: 8 wickets
Akshay Karnewar: 12 wickets
Jitesh Sharma: 202 runs
RJS vs VID Dream 11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jitesh Sharma, Ashok Menaria, Yash Thakur, Siddhesh Wath, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.
Captain: Deepak Hooda. Vice-captain: Akshay Karnewar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Yash Thakur, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Kothari, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Atharva Taide, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.
Captain: Ravi Bishnoi. Vice-captain: Jitesh Sharma