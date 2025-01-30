RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024, Match 39

The 39th match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will see the Rangpur Riders (RAN) squaring off against the Khulna Tigers (KHT) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday, January 30. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAN vs KHT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

The Rangpur Riders have won eight of their last 11 matches. They lost their last match to the Chittagong Kings by five wickets. The Khulna Tigers, on the other hand, have won four of their last 10 matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to the Fortune Barishal by five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 14 head-to-head matches. Khulna have won five matches, while the Rangpur Riders have won nine matches.

Trending

RAN vs KHT Match Details

The 39th match of the Bangladesh T20 Premier League 2024 will be played on January 30 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game is set to begin at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAN vs KHT, 39th Match

Date and Time: 30 January 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka is good for both batters and bowlers. The team batting first should look to bowl first and make the best use of swing in initial overs. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling from both the ends.

The last match played at this venue was between Dhaka Capitals and Fortune Barishal, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RAN vs KHT Form Guide

RAN - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

KHT - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

RAN vs KHT Probable Playing XI

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Irfan Sukkur, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Akif Javed, Towfiq Khan, Rakibul Hasan, Khushdil Shah, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Iftikhar Ahmed

KHT Playing XI

No injury updates

Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), N Sheikh, Abu Hider, Darwish Rasooli, W Bosisto, Salman Irshad

RAN vs KHT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Islam

M Islam is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and perform the wicketkeeping duties for his team. He has smashed 246 runs in the last 10 matches. N Hasan Ankon is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Sheikh

S Hassan and N Sheikh are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Both batters are crucial for today's match. N Sheikh is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 333 runs in the last 10 matches. W Bosisto is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

K Shah

M Hasan Miraz and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players will play crucial roles in today's match. K Shah will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 298 runs and taken 17 wickets in the last 10 matches. I Ahmed is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Javed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hider and A Javed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Javed has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 18 wickets in the last nine matches. M Saifuddin is another good bowler for today's match.

RAN vs KHT match captain and vice-captain choices

K Shah

K Shah is the most crucial pick from the Rangpur Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. Fans can expect a lot of points from him today.

A Javed

A Javed is another crucial pick from the Rangpur Riders squad. He is in top notch form and taking wickets in almost every match. Fans can make him captain in some grand league matches. He has taken 18 wickets in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAN vs KHT, 39th Match

M Hasan Miraz

A Javed

K Shah

I Ahmed

A Hider

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Islam

Batters: N Sheikh, S Hassan

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, K Shah, I Ahmed, M Nawaz, M Shak Hasan

Bowlers: A Hider, A Javed, M Saifuddin

Rangpur Riders vs Khulna Tigers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Islam

Batters: N Sheikh, W Bosisto

All-rounders: M Hasan Miraz, K Shah, I Ahmed, M Nawaz

Bowlers: A Hider, A Javed, M Saifuddin, S Irshad

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️