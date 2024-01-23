COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 23, 2024  

Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal are set to lock horns in Match No. 8 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, January 23. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur will host the contest.

The Victorians made a poor start to the tournament after Durdanto Dhaka defeated them in their opening game. Barishal, on the other hand, started their campaign after beating Rangpur Riders by five wickets before losing to Khulna Tigers by eight wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs FBA game:

#3 Mohammad Rizwan (COV) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Mohammad Rizwan recently played in the T20I series against New Zealand and looked in decent form. Fantasy users should pick him in their COV vs FBA Dream11 teams.

Rizwan will be high on confidence after recently setting the record for most sixes by a Pakistani batter in T20Is. He was also a part of the Victorians’ team, which won the BPL title last year.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mushfiqur Rahim has been in stupendous form for Barishal and fantasy users should not leave him out of their COV vs FBA Dream11 teams. In two matches, the veteran has racked up 94 runs at an average of 94 and a strike rate of 142.42.

In the previous match against the Tigers, he scored an unbeaten 68 off 39 balls with five fours and four sixes.

#1 Tamim Iqbal (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 3rd One Day International

Tamim Iqbal has not shown any signs of rustiness after coming back to competitive cricket following a four-month layoff. In two matches, the left-handed batter has scored 75 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 131.58.

He has opened the batting and has done well thus far for Barishal. Fantasy users should include him in their COV vs FBA Dream11 teams.

