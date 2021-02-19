RAN-W v JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women's T20 Match - Feb 20th, 2021

Jamshedpur Jasmines will lock horns with Ranchi Roses in Match 13 of the Jharkhand Women's T20 Trophy.

After two losses in the first two matches of the league, the Jamshedpur-based outfit bounced back to win back-to-back games. They are currently third in the points table and will hope to make it to the final.

Ranchi Roses lost their previous fixture against Bokaro Blossoms, though wicket-keeper batswoman Ila Khan put on a show with the bat.

Both sides will be eager to get a win to move up the points table.

Squads

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya (wk), Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika (c), Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Manisha Tigga, Shreyanshi

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Garima Singh, Rashmi Gudiya, Sandhya Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Niharika, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Kumari, Reena Khallkho, Priti Tiwary, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul.

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 13

Date and Time: February 20, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The pitch has supported the side batting second at this venue. The chasing side has won three out of the last five fixtures. The average score at the venue hovers around 80-90.

Fast bowlers have enjoyed greater success at the strip in Ranchi. Rain has affected the proceedings in earlier matches. The two teams have to keep in mind the chances of a downpour on Saturday as well.

Jharkhand Women's T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAN-W v JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Sunita Kumari, Ishrani Soren, Pushpa Mahato, Niharika, Nidhi Buley, Sandhya Kumari, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Priti Tiwary

Captain: Monika Murmu Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ila Khan, Monika Murmu, Sunita Kumari, Ishrani Soren, Rashmi Gudiya, Niharika, Nidhi Buley, Sandhya Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Reena Khalko, Priti Tiwary

Captain: Rashmi Gudiya Vice-captain: Sandhya Kumari