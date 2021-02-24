RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – February 25th, 2021

Ranchi Roses Women will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the third-place decider of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy on Thursday.

Both teams have been inconsistent this season. Ranchi Roses Women have lost three of their last five games and have just a single win under their belt. In their last Jharkhand Women’s T20 match, Bokaro Women defeated them by 46 runs.

Jamshedpur Women, on the other hand, have fared slightly better. They beat Dumka Women by four wickets in their last outing. They have won three of their last five games and would want to clinch the third spot in the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy: Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul, Chandmuni Purty, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga, Pavika Rathore, Ragini Yadav, Priyanka Kumari

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses Women

Ila Khan, Tanvi Ranjana, Monika Murmu, Ishrani Soren, Durga Kumari Murmu, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Simran Mansuri, Kumari Abha, Simran Kaur, Mousami Paul

Jamshedpur Jasmines Women

Niharika Prasad, Reena Khalkho, Garima Singh, Sunita Kumari, Priti Kumari, Shreyanshi, Rashmi Gudiya, Pushpa Mahato, Priti Tiwary, Sandhya Kumari, Manisha Tigga

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Jamshedpur Jasmines Women, Match 21

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Date and Time: 25th February, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the JSCA Stadium is balanced in nature and is more suited to pacers. In the T20 format, the average first innings score is 118 at the venue. Teams bowling first have won nearly 67% of all recent games here.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Rashmi Gudiya, Ila Khan, Ishrani Soren, Sunita Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priti Tiwary

Captain: Rashmi Gudiya, Vice-captain: Nidhi Buley

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rashmi Gudiya, Ishrani Soren, Sunita Kumari, Anamika Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Monika Murmu, Durga Murmu, Priti Kumari, Priyanka Kumari, Pavika Rathore, Priti Tiwary

Captain: Monika Murmu, Vice-captain: Durga Murmu