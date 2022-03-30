RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Ranchi Roses Women will take on Jamshedpur Jasmines Women in the 12th match of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022 at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Thursday.

Jamshedpur Women have struggled a lot in this competition and are yet to find their footing. They have lost all of their matches thus far. Meanwhile, Ranchi Roses are third in the standings, having won two of their four matches so far. Both sides come into this match after losing their previous games by nine wickets each.

RAN-W vs JAM-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAN-W XI

Priyanka Sawaiyan, Anamika Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Isha Keshri, Niharika Prasad (c), Divyani Prasad, Laxmi Murmu, Urmila Kumari, Pallavi Kumari, Sunita Kumari, Arti Kumari

JAM-W XI

Ila Khan, Sandhya Kumari, Sonia Shyam (c), Israni Soren, Nidhi Buley, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Pragati Kumari, Ginni Geeta, Priti Kumari, Shampi Kumari, Megha Kumari

Match Details

RAN-W vs JAM-W, Jharkhand Women’s T20 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 31st March, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

This ground is expected to be a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today’s RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

I Khan is an extremely promising player in the Dumka Daisies Women camp. She is expected to prove crucial behind the stumps.

Batters

P Sawaiyan has been in great form in the tournament and she is expected to be key. She has scored 86 runs so far and has also picked up three wickets. Sawaiyan will also be a great captaincy choice for your RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.

A Kumari is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 133 runs in four matches thus far.

All-rounders

A Kishor wasn’t in the best of form in the last match but she’s a more than reliable player who will be expected to succeed once again.

Bowlers

D Prasad has picked up three wickets in the competition. She will be hoping to have a bigger impact here.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

P Sawaiyan (RAN-W) – 204 points

A Kishor (RAN-W) – 192 points

Niharika (RAN-W) – 188 points

A Kumari (RAN-W) – 175 points

Sonia (JAM-W) – 154 points

Important stats for RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 prediction team

P Sawaiyan: 86 runs and 3 wickets

A Kishor: 56 runs and 2 wickets

A Kumari: 133 runs

Sonia: 87 runs and 1 wicket

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Prediction Today

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Khan, P Sawaiyan, A Kumari, Sonia, A Kishor, Niharika, P Kumari, D Prasad, N Buley, P Kumari, S Kumari

Captain: P Sawaiyan Vice-Captain: A Kishor

RAN-W vs JAM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Khan, L Murmu, P Sawaiyan, A Kumari, Sonia, A Kishor, Niharika, P Kumari, D Prasad, N Buley, P Kumari

Captain: Niharika Vice-Captain: Sonia

Edited by Ritwik Kumar