RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2022, Match 77

Raval Sporting (RAS) will take on the Hawks in the 77th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, November 28. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RAS vs HAW Dream11 prediction.

Raval Sporting have been in superb form this season and are sitting pretty atop Group B. They have recorded four wins in as many games. The Hawks, on the other hand, have won just one of their four matches and are fifth in the standings.

RAS vs HAW, ECS T10 Barcelona 2022

The 77th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 between Raval Sporting and the Hawks will be played on November 29 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs HAW, Match 77, ECS T10 Barcelona 2022

Date & Time: November 29th 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Live Streaming: Fancode

RAS vs HAW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big totals at the venue. Another high-scoring encounter is likely on the cards today.

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams bowling first: 36

RAS vs HAW Form Guide (ECS T10 Barcelona 2022)

Raval Sporting: W, W, W, W

Hawks: L, L, W, L

RAS vs HAW Probable Playing 11 today

Raval Sporting team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Raval Sporting Probable Playing XI: Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Ishan Patel (c), Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Gopi Waraich, Ranveer Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

Hawks team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Hawks Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Bilal, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Zain Aslam Bibi, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Aamir Javid, Zafar Farhan, Syed Yousaf, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah.

Today’s RAS vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kishitij Patel (4 matches, 60 runs)

Kishitij Patel has batted decently in the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022, scoring 60 runs at a strike rate of 150.00.

Top Batter Pick

Muhammad Bilal (4 matches, 92 runs)

Muhammad Bilal has accumulated 92 runs in four outings at a strike rate of 262.86. He will be keen to add to his tally today

Top All-rounder Pick

Manish Manwani (4 matches, 151 runs, 1 wicket)

Manish Manwani has amassed 151 runs in four innings while striking at 247.54 with the aid of 15 sixes. He has one wicket to his name as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Gaurang Mahyavanshi has been in brilliant form with the ball, having returned with eight wickets from four ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 matches at an economy rate of 7.61.

RAS vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishan Patel (4 matches, 129 runs, 3 wickets)

Ishan Patel has been superb with both the bat and ball in the competition. The leg-spinning all-rounder has scored 129 runs in four innings while striking at 195.45. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with three scalps at an economy rate of 8.88.

Zain Aslam Bibi (4 matches, 104 runs)

Zain Aslam Bibi has aggregated 104 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 179.31.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAS vs HAW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Ishan Patel 129 runs & 3 wickets in 4 matches Zain Aslam Bibi 104 runs in 4 matches Manish Manwani 151 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Gaurang Mahyavanshi 8 wickets in 4 matches Muhammad Bilal 92 runs in 4 matches

RAS vs HAW match expert tips

Both teams have some big hitters and consistent all-rounders in their ranks who might be the game-changers. The likes of Zain Aslam Bibi, Muhammad Bilal, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, and Ameer Hamzah will be the ones to watch out for in the RAS vs HAW game.

RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi (vc), Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Muhammad Bilal

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel (c), Muhammad Sohail, Ameer Hamzah

Bowlers: Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Sanaullah

RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Zia, Kishitij Patel

Batters: Zain Aslam Bibi, Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Muhammad Bilal

All-rounders: Manish Manwani (c), Ishan Patel, Syed Yousaf

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi (vc), Naqash Ahmad, Ranveer Singh

