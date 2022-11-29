Be the first one to comment on this story
Raval Sporting CC
Hawks CC
RAS . ALL
151 Runs
4 Matches
RAS . ALL
129 Runs
4 Matches
3.Zain Aslam Bibi
HAW . BAT
104 Runs
4 Matches
RAS . WK
60 Runs
4 Matches
HAW . ALL
48 Runs
4 Matches
RAS . ALL
247.54
4 Matches
2.Kamran Zia
HAW . WK
225.00
4 Matches
RAS . ALL
195.45
4 Matches
4.Zain Aslam Bibi
HAW . BAT
179.31
4 Matches
RAS . BAT
177.78
4 Matches
RAS . BOWL
8 Wkts
4 Matches
HAW . BOWL
5 Wkts
4 Matches
RAS . BOWL
4 Wkts
2 Matches
4.Ranveer Singh
RAS . BOWL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
5.Syed Yousaf
HAW . ALL
4 Wkts
4 Matches
RAS . BOWL
5.14
2 Matches
2.Gopi Waraich
RAS . BOWL
5.67
4 Matches
RAS . BOWL
7.61
4 Matches
RAS . ALL
8.88
4 Matches
5.Zain Aslam Bibi
HAW . BAT
9.00
4 Matches
The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins.
( Ov, RR: 0)
The commentary is not available for this match. Please check the scorecard for latest updates.