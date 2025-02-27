RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 27, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go head-to-head with the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 12th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Thursday, February 27, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both teams come into this match after suffering back-to-back defeats.

RCB remain in 3rd position of the points table by virtue of their higher net run rate, but they'll know that one more defeat will put them in a precarious position. With two home games remaining, they'll be keen on converting them to wins and satisfying their passionate fans.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have only one win in four matches, and a defeat today could seriously affect their chances of making the playoffs. They need their senior overseas players like Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner to step up and deliver like they did in the reverse fixture.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this match.

Considering she's the Gujarat Giants' joint-highest wicket-taker and one of their better bowlers in WPL 2025, it's a surprise to see Priya Mishra have differential-level ownership on Dream11. The leg-spinner has picked up five wickets in four games at a decent bowling average of 22.40, including a match-winning spell of 3/25 against the UP Warriorz.

The 20-year-old has made a great start to her international career, picking up 15 wickets in nine ODIs. The pitches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium started out being pace-friendly, but have slowly started assisting the spinners as well.

Leg-spinners are always elite wicket-takers in T20 cricket, and Priya Mishra has the potential to register a solid Dream11 haul and is worth a differential punt.

Sneh Rana used to play for the Gujarat Giants in the WPL.

Despite picking up a three-wicket-haul in her first outing for RCB against UPW, it's really surprising to see the experienced bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana backed by less than 30% of Dream11 players at the time of writing. The 31-year-old is an experienced player, with 56 international appearances to her name.

She scalped the big wickets of Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, and Uma Chetry, almost derailing the Warriorz's run-chase single-handedly, and appears to have the backing of the captain to bowl some tough overs.

A proven performer at the international level with the ball and the bat, Sneh Rana is a more than handy Dream11 differential to include in your teams.

Belligerent Australian ball-striker Phoebe Litchfield played her first match of WPL 2025 against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday night, but was unfortunate to be trapped in front by an in-form Marizanne Kapp for a duck. With the move to open with Laura Wolvaardt not working for the team, Gujarat should back this talented youngster at least for this match, and she could be a terrific differential option.

The 21-year-old southpaw has scored 380 runs in 19 T20I innings, averaging 34.54 at an impressive strike rate of 143.39. Batting at No. 3, she could get an opportunity to make the most of the powerplay.

Phoebe is yet to score her first WPL half-century, but on what should be a pristine batting wicket, she definitely has the potential to record an explosive Dream11 haul for her backers.

