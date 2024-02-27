RCB vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 27, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) will be locking horns with the Gujarat Giants Women (GG) in the fifth match of the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host this RCB vs GG contest.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women got off to a winning start to the competition. After posting 157 on the board after being asked to bat first, their bowlers stepped up and held their nerves to restrict the UP Warriorz to 155/7 to win the game by two runs.

The Gujarat Giants Women, meanwhile, lost their opening game against the Mumbai Indians Women. The batters struggled to get going as they only managed to score 126 in their 20 overs. The bowlers picked up five wickets but failed to defend the total.

Ahead of the RCB vs GG clash on Tuesday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sobhana Asha (RCB) – 6.5 Credits

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women got off to a winning start to WPL 2024 and Sobhana Asha played a key role for them. The batters struggled a bit as they scored 157 in their 20 overs. Defending it, Sobhana spun a web around the UP Warriorz’s batters.

The leg-spinner bowled brilliantly and didn’t allow the Warriorz to get away. She picked up a fifer and conceded only 22 runs in her four overs. With the surface at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium assisting spin, Asha is a handy pick in your Dream11 side for the RCB vs GG game.

#2 Beth Mooney (GG) – 9 Credits

Beth Mooney in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Beth Mooney leads the Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League 2024. They didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament as they lost to the defending champions. Beth Mooney opened for them and scored 24 off 22 balls before falling in the 11th over.

Mooney lacked support from the other end and as a result, fell while trying to up the ante. Mooney is a reliable batter in all forms of cricket and will be raring to go in their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

#1 Richa Ghosh (RCB) – 8.5 Credits

Richa Ghosh receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Richa Ghosh was outstanding for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in their win over the UP Warriorz. After being asked to bat first, RCB were struggling at 54/3 before Richa Ghosh walked in and changed the whole complexion of the match.

Ghosh started counter-attacking and hit 12 boundaries to score a quickfire 37-ball 62 to power her side to 157 which they defended successfully. She is a clean-striker of a cricket ball and can fetch you valuable points in the RCB vs GG contest once she gets going.

