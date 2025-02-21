RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – February 21, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 7th match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 21, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the first of four home matches for RCB this season, with the Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host eight games in total in WPL 2025.

RCB are unbeaten this season, with two solid wins against the Gujarat Giants and the Delhi Capitals putting them at the top of the points table. Meanwhile, MI bounced back strongly from a close defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening fixture of the season to register a dominating win against the Gujarat Giants on Tuesday.

As the two WPL title winners face off, this should be a tightly contested clash. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Kamalini G (WK) (MI)

G Kamalini was the third-highest run-scorer in the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup 2025.

One of India's U-19 stars in their comprehensive U-19 World Cup win, G Kamalini received a whopping ₹1.6 crore payday from the Mumbai Indians at the WPL 2025 Auction. The 16-year-old Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter made her WPL debut in MI's last outing against the Gujarat Giants, stroking a boundary of the first and only ball she faced in the match.

Uncapped players in this MI playing XI usually aren't great from a Dream11 perspective, and on first viewing, neither is Kamalini a solid option. However, this highly rated batter, known for her attacking game and excellent fielding, could prove to be an exception.

RCB's bowling has dented the MI batting lineup in the past, and Kamalini, expected to slot in at No. 6, could add valuable points to your team. While not the most proven option, Kamalini is a left-field Dream11 option who might deliver a surprise haul in this match.

Ekta Bisht returned to the RCB playing XI for their game against the Delhi Capitals and played her part with the two big wickets of Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp. The 39-year-old left-arm spinner should have a big role to play in RCB's home leg at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, a challenging place to bowl.

Bisht, however, has a terrific international record. In 42 T20Is, she picked up 53 wickets at an economy rate of 5.30. With her experience and the predominantly right-handed nature of the MI batting lineup, she's all but assured of completing her full quota of overs.

She could be a handy Dream11 differential in this fixture.

One of RCB's star performers from their win against the Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the season, it's surprising to see Kanika Ahuja's Dream11 ownership drop to differential levels. The 22-year-old all-rounder did alright in her bowling stint against DC, bowling a spell of 0/13 in two overs, and didn't get an opportunity to bat.

However, against MI, who appear to have regained their groove after their win over the Giants, RCB will be pushed to the brink with the bat and the ball. That means it's very likely that Kanika will get the opportunity to flex her muscles in both departments.

Kanika has scored runs in the WPL at a powerful strike rate of 147.12, and that combined with what she could do with the ball, makes her a strong differential pick.

