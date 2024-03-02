RCB vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 2, 2024

The ninth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians Women (MI). This exciting RCB vs MI contest will be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday (March 2).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women suffered their first loss of WPL 2024 in their last game. Their bowlers struggled as the Delhi Capitals Women posted a mammoth 194 on the board. They tried hard while chasing but fell short by 25 runs.

The Mumbai Indians Women also lost their previous fixture. The batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 161/6. The bowlers failed to step up as the UP Warriorz chased down the total in just 16.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Both RCB and MI will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday. Ahead of the RCB vs MI clash, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Hayley Matthews (MI) – 9 Credits

Hayley Matthews in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Hayley Matthews was back in form in the Mumbai Indians Women’s last game. She opened the batting alongside Yastika Bhatia and held the innings nicely on a tricky surface against the UP Warriorz. She brought up her maiden fifty of this season of the WPL.

Matthews scored 55 off 47 balls which included nine boundaries and a maximum. She went wicketless with the ball and conceded 32 runs in her three overs. She is back in form and you can rely on her to contribute with both the bat and the ball in the RCB vs MI game.

#2 Smriti Mandhana (RCB) – 9 Credits

Smriti Mandhana receiving an award. (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women skipper Smriti Mandhana was sensational in their previous fixture. The Delhi Capitals Women set a target of 195 for the home side and Mandhana came out all guns blazing, scoring 74 off just 43 balls before falling in the 12th over.

Mandhana’s knock comprised 10 fours and three maximums. The southpaw was the lone fighter for her side on Thursday. Mandhana has scored 130 runs in three games so far at 43.33 and is a great pick for your Dream11 side.

#1 Amelia Kerr (MI) – 9 Credits

Amelia Kerr in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Amelia Kerr is having a fantastic tournament with both the bat and the ball. Representing Mumbai Indians Women, Kerr has scored 78 runs and picked up seven wickets in three games so far. She is the leading wicket-taker for the defending champions in the WPL 2024.

Kerr scored a quickfire 16-ball 23 against the UP Warriorz. She picked up the big wicket of the dangerous Kiran Navgire and registered figures of 1/34 in her four overs. With the kind of form she is in with both the bat and theball, Kerr is a must-pick for your Dream11 side for the RCB vs MI contest on Saturday.

