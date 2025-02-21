RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 21, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the seventh match of WPL 2025 on Friday, February 21, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the first match of the Bengaluru leg of this edition of the WPL, with RCB set to play four matches at home.

Both teams enter this fixture on the back of a win. RCB have won two in two to start their title defense, the most recent win a convincing one against the Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, MI rode on the back of a strong bowling performance to coast to a five-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants, their first win of the season.

Given the quality of players in both teams, this should be a fascinating contest. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks.

Ellyse Perry is the second-highest run-getter in WPL history.

The Mumbai Indians have to be Ellyse Perry's favorite opposition in the WPL. The Australian legend nearly single-handedly helped them beat MI in two crucial matches that helped them eventually win the title last season, including a terrific spell of 6/15.

While her injury means that she's unlikely to bowl and has also been reclassified as a batter on Dream11, she remains a top captaincy choice. Perry has made 192 runs in five innings against MI, averaging 64.00 with the bat.

She's someone who can find the fence with ease and has the most experience of any player in the RCB team in dealing with bowlers like Shabnim Ismail, Amelia Kerr, and Hayley Matthews.

She should certainly be in the captaincy conversation on Dream11 in this fixture.

#2 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ALL) (MI)

Nat Sciver-Brunt has started this season on a terrific note with bat and ball. The England all-rounder has scored 137 runs in two innings at a solid strike rate of 139.8, also picking up three wickets. She has a decent batting record against RCB, but much better numbers with the ball (eight wickets in five matches).

MI has tended to back their overseas star to bowl their full quota of overs, and with Nat Sciver-Brunt expected to be their only seamer aside from Shabnim Ismail, she could extend her good record with the ball against RCB. She's also really hit the ground running from a batting perspective and looks set to keep the runs flowing in this match.

All in all, Nat Sciver-Brunt is an outstanding choice for Dream11 captaincy in this match.

#1 Hayley Matthews (ALL) (MI)

Hayley Matthews, the POTM winner in MI's last outing could shine yet again in this fixture. The West Indies skipper starred with the ball against the Gujarat Giants but hasn't registered a big score with the bat in the WPL for a while now.

However, Matthews enjoys batting against RCB, and on what should be a delightful track for batters at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, she could enjoy a great game with bat and ball. Her numbers against RCB make for pleasant viewing - 168 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 148.7 with the bat, and six wickets at an economy rate of 5.78 with the ball.

Given her point-scoring potential and very high points ceiling, she's an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick.

