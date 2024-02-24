RCB vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – February 24, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns against the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to the RCB vs UPW clash.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women struggled in the first edition of WPL. They managed to win only two games out of six and finished fourth in the points table. Smriti Mandhana will again be leading RCB in the second edition of WPL and will hope for a better season.

The UP Warriorz, on the other hand, finished third in the points table last year and qualified for the playoffs. They lost to the Mumbai Indians Women in the Eliminator to get knocked out of the competition. They will be looking to go all the way under the leadership of Alyssa Healy in WPL 2024.

Both RCB and UPW will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. Ahead of the RCB vs UPW game on Saturday, here is a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Alyssa Healy (UPW) – 9 Credits

Alyssa Healy in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Alyssa Healy will be leading the UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024. She had a fantastic season last year when she helped her side qualify for the playoffs. She scored 253 runs in nine games at an average of 31.62 and will be raring to go this year.

Healy is coming off a fresh 99 in the Test against South Africa. She is one of the most dangerous batters going around in world cricket right now and you can rely on her to fetch you points in the upcoming RCB vs UPW contest.

#2 Ellyse Perry (RCB) – 9 Credits

Ellyse Perry in action (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women didn’t have the best of competitions last year. They lost four games in the league stages but Ellyse Perry was the standout performer for them. She stood tall against the opposition’s bowlers and finished as the second-highest run-scorer for her side.

Perry scored 253 runs in eight games at a hefty average of 42.17. She is handy with the ball in hand and often bowls the tougher overs. She can contribute in all facets of the game and is a handy pick in your Dream11 side.

#1 Tahlia McGrath (UPW) – 9 Credits

Tahlia McGrath receiving an award (Image Courtesy: X/Women's Premier League)

Tahlia McGrath played a key role along with her skipper in taking the UP Warriorz to the playoffs last year. She will continue to play a vital role this year. McGrath amassed 302 runs in eight outings at an impressive average of 50.33 and was the leading run-scorer for her side.

McGrath is in rich form with the bat. Ever since taking the vice-captaincy role of the Australian team, she has been a different player. She is a great pick as captain or vice-captain for the RCB vs UPW clash as she can score big once she gets going.

Poll : Which of these players will fetch more points? Ellyse Perry Alyssa Healy 0 votes