RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Mumbai Indians Women (MI-W) at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 21.

The Mumbai Indians have lost their way of late, losing two matches on the trot after a strong start to the WPL. Despite their inconsistent form, the Mumbai Indians have a strong squad with a slew of in-form all-rounders in Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews.

They are up against an upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore side that have won their last two matches. Although they will start as underdogs, Bangalore will rely on the likes of Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry to continue their good form and salvage some lost pride.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons as the WPL league phase comes to an end in Mumbai.

RCB-W vs MI-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 19

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women will lock horns in the 19th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 21. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023, Match 19

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RCB-W vs MI-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Shreyanka Patil, Preeti Bose and Kanuka Ahuja.

Mumbai Indians Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Mumbai Indians Women.

Mumbai Indians Women probable playing 11

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natalie Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (6 matches, 109 runs, SR: 122.47)

Richa Ghosh is one of the most explosive batters in the world. She has 109 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 122.47.

She has scores of 31 and 37 in her last two outings, making her a fine pick for your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harmanpreet Kaur (5 innings, 205 runs, Average: 68.33)

Harmanpreet Kaur has 205 runs in five innings at the time of writing, striking in excess of 150 as well. She is averaging 68.33 with the bat and has played both pace and spin well.

Given her experience and form, Kaur is a top pick for your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 14.40)

Amelia Kerr has been in decent form for the Mumbai Indians this season, picking up 10 wickets in six matches. She has also chipped in with key runs in the middle order, holding her in good stead.

Given her all-round skill set and the conditions on offer, Kerr is a must-have in your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shreyanka Patil (2/17 in the previous game)

Shreyanka Patil has had her moments in the WPL, impressing with both the bat and ball this season. She has 58 runs at a strike rate of 152.63.

Shreyanka also comes into the game on the back of two wickets in her previous outing, making her a decent addition to your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs MI-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Natalie Sciver

Natalie Sciver is one of the top batters in the competition, scoring 187 runs at a decent strike rate as well. She has had her moments with the ball, taking wickets with the new ball in particular.

Although Sciver did not score any runs in the previous game, she can be backed to make an impact with the bat, making her a top captaincy pick for your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry has been brilliant with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 224 runs in seven matches. She is averaging 44.80 with two fifties to her name as well.

With Perry adding value with the ball in recent matches, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Hayley Matthews 203 runs in 6 matches Sophie Devine 266 runs in 7 matches Ellyse Perry 224 runs in 7 matches Natalie Sciver 7 wickets in 6 matches Amelia Kerr 10 wickets in 6 matches

RCB-W vs MI-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 19

Sophie Devine comes into this game on the back of a stunning 36-ball 99 against the Gujarat Giants. She has 266 runs in seven matches and is beginning to bowl a lot more with the new ball as well. Given her experience and form, Devine could be a brilliant addition to your RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batter: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

Allrounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Shreyanka Patil

Bowler: Megan Schutt, Issy Wong

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB-W vs MI-W Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batter: Sophie Devine, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana

Allrounder: Ellyse Perry, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr

Bowler: Megan Schutt, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque

