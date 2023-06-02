RE vs KAR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Castle Lite OD Series match – June 2, 2023

Richelieu Eagles (Namibia) are all poised to lock horns with Karnataka in the first 50-over match of the three-match Castle Lite Series at United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek. The game is expected to take place on June 2, 2023, at 1 PM IST.

Eagles have fared well in their last five ODI games only succumbing to USA and UAE by a margin of 80 and 28 runs respectively. Karnataka ended their 2022 Ranji season on a high and won four out of the last five games. They agonizingly fell short in the first semi-final match losing to Saurashtra by five wickets which lead to their heartbreaking exit from the tournament.

As both sides prepare to have a go at each other, let us look at the top three players whom you should consider picking as your captain or vice-captain for the upcoming RE vs KAR Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Shubhang Hegde (KAR) - 7.5 credits

Hegde is a promising all-rounder who averages 37.11 and 38.33 with the ball in FC and List A cricket respectively. He bowls with a tight economy rate of 3.51 RPO and has achieved the best bowling figures of 4/91 in just a few domestic matches. And with the bat, Hegd averages nearly 43 in both List A and FC cricket which includes his best individual score of 50*

The youngster is a rising talent for Karnataka and is worth including as a captain or vice-captain for your upcoming RE vs KAR Dream11 prediction match.

#2 Stephan Baard (RE) - 6.5 credits

Stephan Baard (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Baard has scored 348 runs in 19 ODI innings which features his best individual score of 73. He has been an indispensable asset for his side both in ODI as well as T20I cricket.

He is likely to get better with more games under his belt and should be your go-to man to feature in your RE vs KAR Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (RE) - 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Erasmus is the current skipper for the Namibian National Cricket team. He has done well to lead his young side against mighty teams. As far as his personal records are concerned, Erasmus has an astounding batting average of 45.51 with two centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name. Erasmus scores with a strike rate of 79.92 and has 36 sixes and 121 fours.

The 28-year-old is in dazzling form and therefore, he is our number one pick as a captain or vice-captain for your RE vs KAR Dream11 prediction match.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's RE vs KAR Dream11 contest? Gerhard Merwe Erasmus Stephan Baard 0 votes