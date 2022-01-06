REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 37

The 37th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) take on the Brisbane Heat (HEA) at the Simons Stadium in Geelong on Thursday.

It has been a turbulent few days for the Brisbane Heat, who are missing over 10 players for this game. However, they have Fakhar Zaman joining the team, which should strengthen their set-up. They face an upbeat Melbourne Renegades side who come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over the Melbourne Stars. With the likes of Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch fit and firing, the Renegades will fancy their chances of a win in what promises to be an entertaining game of cricket in Geelong.

REN vs HEA Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Kane Richardson (c), Zahir Khan and Zak Evans

HEA XI

Bryce Street, Fakhar Zaman, Jake Lehmann, Sam Heazlett, Tom Cooper (c), Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), David Grant, Will Prestwidge, Jack Wood, Jack Clayton/ Ronan McDonald and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Match Details

REN vs HEA, BBL 2021-22, Match 37

Date and Time: 6th January 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Simons Stadium, Geelong

Pitch Report

A fresh and good batting track is expected at the Simons Stadium for this game with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers will look to swing the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes. A change of pace and back-of-the-length deliveries could be the way to go at the venue. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s REN vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper: Sam Harper has impressed with his quickfire starts at the top of the order alongside Aaron Finch. Given his ability to take on the bowlers in the powerplay, Harper should score some runs in this game, making him a must-have in your REN vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman is set to make his BBL debut amid all the personnel concerns the Brisbane Heat are facing at the moment. The southpaw will be the key to the Heat's fortunes with the bat in the absence of other star players. With Zaman being a capable player of both pace and spin, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Although Mohammad Nabi hasn't fired with either the bat or ball, he is still the Renegades' premier all-rounder. Apart from his explosive batting ability, Nabi is a handy off-spinner who should make for a fine addition to your REN vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson comes into the game on the back of a man-of-the-match performance against the Melbourne Stars and will be keen to sustain his newfound form. Given his variations and ability to stifle opponents in death overs, you wouldn't want to ignore Kane Richardson while picking your REN vs HEA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson (REN) - 416 points

James Bazley (HEA) - 472 points

Xavier Bartlett (HEA) - 471 points

Important stats for REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team

Mackenzie Harvey - 214 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 42.80

Mark Steketee - 10 wickets in 5 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 15.40

Kane Richardson - 12 wickets in 7 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 16.83

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Tom Cooper, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Heazlett, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Jack Prestwidge and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 -BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Tom Cooper, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, Sam Heazlett, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Will Sutherland and Mujeeb ur Rehman

Captain: Sam Harper. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar