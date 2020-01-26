REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 27th, 2020

The final league game of BBL 2019-20 pits Melbourne Renegades against knockout hopefuls, Brisbane Heat against one another at the Docklands Stadium. The defending champions haven't had the best of campaigns with only two wins to show for their efforts. On the other hand, Heat sprung back to winning ways in their previous game with an emphatic win over table-toppers, Melbourne Stars with AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders. The Heat are still in the running for a knockout spot and would be eyeing a win at the Docklands Stadium although the Renegades cannot be taken lightly especially in home conditions. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this REN vs HEA.

REN vs HEA Teams:

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Mohammad Nabi, Nathan McSweeney, Samit Patel, Kane Richardson, Brayden Stepien, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth and Beau Webster

Brisbane Heat:

Chris Lynn(C), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, AB de Villiers, Jack Prestwidge, Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, James Pattinson, Jimmy Peirson, Mitch Swepson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Playing 11 Updates:

Melbourne Renegades:

Zak Evans could get a look in for the Renegades with nothing but pride to play for on Monday. The rest of the side should remain the same with Aaron Finch and Beau Webster leading the way with the bat. While Cooper should continue at the top of the order, the allround duo of Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian remain crucial to the balance of the side. With Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce also doing well this win, one wouldn't rule out a Renegades win.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Cooper, McSweeney, Webster, Nabi, Christian, Stepien(WK), Sutherland/Evans, Richardson, Boyce and Samit.

Brisbane Heat:

No changes are expected of the Heat with the away side looking to make it through to the knockout phase. Ben Cutting moved to the top of the order in the previous game and should continue their with Lynn and de Villiers adding solidity to the middle order. While Renshaw and Labuschagne have also chipped in with decent contributions this season, it is their bowling attack that will be crucial on Monday. All of their bowlers had great outings against the Stars with Mujeeb ur Rahman returning to wicket-taking form. James Pattinson will be one to watch out for against his former side.

Possible XI: Cutting, Heazlett, Lynn, de Villiers (WK), Renshaw, Labuschagne, Prestwidge, Pattinson, Swepson, Laughlin and Mujeeb.

Match Details:

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 56

27th January 2020, 9:15 AM IST

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

The Docklands produced a brilliant batting track for the game between Hurricanes and Renegades last week. A similar type of wicket is expected with 180 being par. While the spinners will get some purchase in the middle overs, the pacers are crucial to the outcome of the game with off-pace deliveries being their go-to ball. Given that this a morning fixture, both teams would love to bat first on Monday.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Brayden Stepien is the only available option as Jimmy Peirson not expected to play on Monday. Although Stepien just came into the squad for Sam Harper, he is capable of some big hits and could come into play in the latter half of the innings. With the Renegades keeper available for a reasonable number of credits as well, his selection is a decent pick in terms of squad balance.

Batsmen: AB de Villiers finally got going for the Heat as he smashed a 37-ball 71 on a tricky wicket at the MCG. He is a dependable option for this game along with Chris Lynn, who is due for a big score. The Renegades captain, Aaron Finch comes into this game on the back of his second BBL hundred. He does look in good touch which makes him a reliable option along with Beau Webster. Tom Cooper is an alternative with the experienced campaigner showing glimpses of what he is capable of in the previous game.

Allrounders: Mohammad Nabi's last outing at the Docklands Stadium saw him blast a quick-fire fifty. His form makes him a must have in the side along with Ben Cutting, who should continue to open the batting for the Heat. Daniel Christian is a handy option as well although his recent form doesn't bode well. His finishing ability is second to none in the Renegades roster and could be picked instead of Nabi as well.

Bowlers: Kane Richardson and Ben Laughlin are two of the top wicket-takers in BBL history. In addition, their death bowling skills have often served them well with both of them bound to pick a wicket or two. Mujeeb ur Rahman and James Pattinson are also good option while Renegades leg-spinner, Cameron Boyce's tally of 13 wickets also hold him in good stead.

Captain: Chris Lynn hasn't lived up to expectations this season although the Queenslander has managed 373 runs this season. He hasn't scored a fifty in eight games and will be looking to lead his side with the bat on Monday. While he is the frontrunner for the multiplier options, the likes of Aaron Finch and Beau Webster are also viable options. If one were to pick an allrounder for the same, Ben Cutting should fit the bill perfectly.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Brayden Stepien, AB de Villiers, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Beau Webster, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nabi, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce.

Captain: Chris Lynn, Vice-Captain: Beau Webster

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Brayden Stepien, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett, Aaron Finch, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Ben Cutting, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, James Pattinson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Captain: Ben Cutting, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch