REN vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's BBL Match - Jan 23rd, 2021

In Match 49 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Melbourne Renegades take on Brisbane Heat at the Docklands on Saturday.

The Renegades are on the verge of elimination in the BBL but come into this contest on the back of a stunning win over the Stars.

Despite the stuttering form of their big guns - Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch - the Renegades have shown promise in the BBL this season, as the likes of Peter Hatzoglou and Mac Harvey have stepped up big time. With only a slim chance of getting into the BBL playoffs, the Renegades don't have much to lose in this game and will want to spoil the Heat's chances of a top-five finish.

However, former BBL champions Brisbane Heat have 21 points in their kitty and need a win in this game. They have a very well-rounded squad, with Morne Morkel and Chris Lynn's experience likely to keep them in good stead. Although they lost their previous BBL game, the Heat would have their eyes set on toppling Finch and co at the Marvel Stadium.

Although the Heat are the overwhelming favourites in this BBL game, the Renegades have a good blend of youth and experience to counter Chris Lynn and co. Nevertheless, a cracking BBL contest could beckon.

BBL: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Tom Cooper, Lewis Gregory, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben Laughlin, Dan Lawrence, Morne Morkel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Jack Wildermuth, Matthew Willans.

Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Zak Evans and Imad Wasim.

Brisbane Heat

Chris Lynn (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Morne Morkel and Xavier Bartlett.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Match 49.

Date: 23rd January 2021, at 10:35 AM IST.

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Docklands, with something in it for both batsmen and bowlers.

While there is likely to be enough swing on offer with the new ball, the pacers may have to employ off-pace deliveries as the match progresses. The spinners could also have a say in the game's outcome, as there may be ample turn available to exploit.

Nevertheless, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front, with 160 runs being par at this venue.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs HEA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mitch Swepson, Mark Steketee, Peter Hatzoglou and Josh Lalor.

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: Joe Denly.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Prestwidge, Mitch Swepson, Mark Steketee, Peter Hatzoglou and Zak Evans.

Captain: Chris Lynn. Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.