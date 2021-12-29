REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 26

The Melbourne Renegades (REN) will take on the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) in the 26th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021+22 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Wednesday.

The Melbourne Renegades are rooted to the bottom of the BBL table. They have lacked discipline and application in all departments, managing just one win in five games. The Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have found some form with two impressive wins in their last two outings. Ben McDermott has been the star of the show for the Hurricanes. He has been ably supported by the likes of Matthew Wade and D’Arcy Short. The Hurricanes are third in the table with 14 points and are trailing leaders Perth Scorchers by seven points.

REN vs HUR Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Mackenzie Harvey, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk/James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

HUR XI

Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Details

REN vs HUR, BBL 2021-22, Match 26

Date and Time: 29th December, 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The surface at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne is a balanced one. With the boundaries being smaller, the batters will get full value for their shots. Batting first should be the right choice after winning the toss.

Today’s REN vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott has risen to the occasion with two supreme batting displays in the last couple of matches. He scored a century in the last match against the Adelaide Strikers. McDermott has 226 runs to his name from four BBL matches at an average of 75.33.

Matthew Wade has provided explosive starts at the top of the order for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has scored 175 runs in the BBL.

Batters

Mackenzie Harvey has been the leading run-scorer for the Melbourne Renegades. He has scored 191 runs in five matches at an average of 47.75.

Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of the BBL. He has scored 76 runs in two games at a strike rate of 152.

All-rounder

D’Arcy Short has amassed 201 runs at an average of 40.2 in six matches. He has also picked up a wicket.

Bowler

Tom Rogers has been in fine form with the ball for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has taken nine wickets in the last five matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) – 365 points

Tom Rogers (HUR) – 326 points

Nathan Ellis (HUR) – 316 points

D’Arcy Short (HUR) – 302 points

Matthew Wade (HUR) - 281 points

Important stats for REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott: 226 runs

Tom Rogers: 9 wickets

D’Arcy Short: 201 runs and 1 wicket

Matthew Wade: 175 runs

Aaron Finch: 76 runs

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Zahir Khan, Riley Meredith

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: D’Arcy Short.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Mackenzie Harvey, Tim David, Nic Maddinson, Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, James Pattinson, Riley Meredith

Captain: Matthew Wade. Vice-captain: Tom Rogers.

Edited by Samya Majumdar