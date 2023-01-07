REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, January 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades have blown hot and cold this season with four wins in eight matches. While they have had batting troubles all season, the Renegades' bowling attack has been impressive. While they will miss Shaun Marsh and Nic Maddinson, the Renegades have a good mix of youth and experience and will fancy their chances of a win.

As for the Hurricanes, their batting unit has started to click in recent matches, with Ben McDermott being the key. Although they are placed below the Renegades on the points table, the Hurricanes will start as the favorites owing to their superior star power.

With both teams looking to boost their chances of making the playoffs, a cracker of a contest beckons in Melbourne.

REN vs HUR Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 32

The Hobart Hurricanes and the Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in the 32nd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 12:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs HUR, BBL 2022-23, Match 32

Date and Time: 7th January 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs HUR pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 32

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium has been a good one to bat on, with the average score being 165 at the venue. While batters have enjoyed the conditions, pace has played an important part here, accounting for 86 percent of the wickets this season. The powerplay phase has also seen five wickets fall across four innings, indicating some help is on offer with the new ball. Chasing could be the preferred option given the record at the Docklands Stadium.

Record at the Docklands Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 166

REN vs HUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

Shaun Marsh has been ruled out for this game.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Mac Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mitch Owen, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis and Riley Meredith.

REN vs HUR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Matthew Wade (6 matches, 186 runs, Average: 31.00)

Matthew Wade has been in decent form this season, scoring 186 runs in six matches at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 141.98. The southpaw has been doing well against both pace and spin and should be a top pick for your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (8 matches, 237 runs, Average: 39.50)

Aaron Finch is the Renegades' top runscorer this season, scoring 237 runs at an average of 39.50. Finch has scored two fifties this season, both of which have come at the Docklands Stadium. Given his form and experience, Finch is a good pick in your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland (8 matches, 87 runs, 5 wickets)

Will Sutherland is in the midst of a breakthrough season with 87 runs and five wickets to his name. He is striking at 138.10 down the order and has chipped in well with the ball as well. With the conditions being more helpful for Sutherland, he could be a viable pick for your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (7 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 24.00)

Riley Meredith has been the standout pacer for the Hurricanes this season, picking up 10 wickets in seven matches. He is averaging 24 with the ball and has used his raw pace to good effect. Meredith was the Man of the Match in the reverse fixture, picking up three wickets, making him a must-have in your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs HUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has found some form of late, with scores of 57 (30) and 53 (33) in his last two matches. He has a brilliant record against the Renegades as well, with his highest BBL score also coming against them. Given his ability to score big runs, McDermott could be a popular captain for REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction teams

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has been impressive for the Renegades in his first BBL season, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 16.17. He has an economy rate of 6.26, holding him in good stead. Hosein is also a handy batter down the order, making him a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Matthew Wade 186 runs in 6 matches Aaron Finch 237 runs in 8 matches Tim David 174 runs in 7 matches Tom Rogers 15 wickets in 8 matches Paddy Dooley 12 wickets in 7 matches

REN vs HUR match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 32

Caleb Jewell comes into the game on the back of two back-to-back fifties against the Strikers. Despite his rich vein of form, Jewell is up against a potent Renegades bowling attack that throws both spin and pace into the mix in the powerplay phase. Given that Jewell will be up against Mujeeb and Rogers, he could be overlooked for your REN vs HUR Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batters: Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott (c), Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Akeal Hosein (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, Paddy Dooley

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

REN vs HUR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade (c)

Batters: Martin Guptill (vc), Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Ben McDermott, Tim David

All-rounder: Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Riley Meredith

