REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 21st, 2020

Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a much-needed win against the Brisbane Heat, the Melbourne Renegades will look to continue their winning streak when they the host the Hobart Hurricanes at the Docklands Stadium on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Big Bash League 2019-20 season.

Having being put under the pump by the Heat initially, the Renegades took all ten wickets while conceding just 36 runs to stage one of the most impactful comeback wins in BBL history and in the process, their second win this season.

On the other hand, the Hurricanes, who have three wins in BBL 2019-20 so far, couldn't get past the Strikers despite a special knock from David Miller. Having failed to pick up a single win from their last five encounters, the Hurricanes will be keen to bounce back to winning ways.

Both teams look well-matched on paper although momentum should give the Renegades the favourites tag for this game. With both sides facing a must-win situation, expect the players to give their all and produce an exciting contest.

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for REN vs HUR.

REN vs HUR Teams

Melbourne Renegades

Daniel Christian (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete, Tom Cooper, Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth and Marcus Harris.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (C), Caleb Jewell, Jake Reed, Scott Boland, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, Mac Wright, Qais Ahmad, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Jake Doran, Clive Rose.

Playing 11 Updates

Melbourne Renegades

There is no reason to change a winning combination for the Renegades after two wins on the trot. Their bowling attack is finally coming to the fore with Cameron Boyce and Samit Patel picking six wickets between them against the Heat.

Similarly, the likes of Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster have done well with the bat in hand. The depth in their side with both bat and ball should serve them well as they look to extend their winning run. The onus will be on Nabi and Christian to deliver in the middle order with Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson due to return for the Renegades.

Possible XI: Harris, Marsh, Harper(WK), Webster, Christian(C), Nabi, Samit, Sutherland, Fekete, Boyce and Wildermuth.

Hobart Hurricanes

No changes are expected from the Hurricanes despite a loss to the Strikers on Sunday. Although the absence of lead pacers Riley Meredith and James Faulkner has dented their bowling unit, the likes of Scott Boland and Tom Rogers have been among the wickets. Much is expected of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott, both of who form the core of the batting unit alongside George Bailey. While David Miller's explosive knock against the Strikers bodes well for them, they will hope for a good all-round performance to get them back into winning ways.

Possible XI: Wade (C), Jewell, Doran, Miller, McDermott (WK), Bailey, Rogers, Rose, Ellis, Boland and Qais.

Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 47

21st January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A pacy surface awaits the two sides with a lot of help on offer for the bowlers. With dark, hovering clouds expected to oversee the proceedings, the pacers should get some swing early on with 165 being par on this surface. Chasing should be the ideal option upon winning the toss.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Quite a few quality options are available although Matthew Wade stands out among them. Although the Hobart Hurricanes captain hasn't scored many runs off late, he is more than capable of providing the Hurricanes with a quick start. While Ben McDermott could be a dependable pick, Sam Harper's tally of 273 runs does warranty him a place in the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster are the Renegades' best bets with the bat. They have notched up 393 and 355 runs respectively and look good for more on Tuesday. Along with them, David Miller is another reliable pick with the South African springing back into form with a valiant 90 against Adelaide Strikers. Caleb Jewell is a decent option if one was to prefer an extra batsman.

Allrounders: Melbourne Renegades captain, Daniel Christian has vast experience and is in good form as well. In the absence of Aaron Finch, Christian has led from the front with good contributions with both bat and ball. Along with Samit Patel, he is a great pick for this game with his all-round abilities bound to come into play. Considering the number of left-handers in the Hobart side, Mohammad Nabi could be a good fit as well.

Bowlers: Scott Boland has been the standout bowler for the Hurricanes with 10 wickets in six games. Along with the likes of Qais Ahmad and Nathan Ellis, Boland should pick a wicket or two and justify his selection in the fantasy team. Man of the match in the previous game, Cameron Boyce is also in good form and is one to watch out for from the Renegades roster. He should get the nod over Sutherland and Fekete on a pitch that could help the spinners.

Captain: Matthew Wade is due for a big knock for the Hurricanes, with the southpaw failing in the previous game. While Shaun Marsh's tally of 393 runs makes him a popular option, Wade should be persisted with for this game. If one were to pick an all-rounder for the multiplier options, Mohammad Nabi would also be a handy selection considering his big-hitting ability.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Sam Harper, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, David Miller, Beau Webster, Samit Patel, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Qais Ahmad and Scott Boland.

Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Sam Harper, Matthew Wade, Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, David Miller, Caleb Jewell, Daniel Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Cameron Boyce, Scott Boland and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Matthew Wade, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi