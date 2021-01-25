REN vs HUR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 26th, 2021

In the 55th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021, Melbourne Renegades will take on Hobart Hurricanes at the Marvel Stadium on Tuesday.

The Renegades are already out of the reckoning for the BBL knockouts but have shown glimpses of their ability of late. Despite Aaron Finch failing miserably at the top, youngsters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Peter Hatzoglou have announced themselves on the big stage. Although they are out of this season's BBL, the Renegades would want to play spoilsport and end their campaign on a high.

Meanwhile, Hobart Hurricanes are within touching distance of a BBL playoff spot after a thumping win against the Sydney Sixers. With Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short also finding form, the Hurricanes would look to sustain their momentum ahead of the all-important BBL play-offs.

The Hurricanes are the overwhelming favourites for this BBL game, given their form and quality of personnel at their disposal. However, the Renegades' young brigade are more than capable of springing a surprise, something Wade and co. should be wary of.

Nevertheless, with both sides eyeing a win at the Marvel Stadium, a cracking BBL game could be on the cards.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Hobart Hurricanes

Advertisement

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell.

Predicted Playing 11s

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Zak Evans and Imad Wasim.

Hobart Hurricanes

Matt Wade (C&WK), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Tim David/Peter Handscomb, Will Jacks, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nick Winter.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 55

Date: 26th January 2021, at 10.20 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides. However, the bowlers are expected to have a say in the proceedings. The ball should come on to the bat fairly well, but the batsmen should be wary of movement on offer for the bowlers.

The pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses, making for an even contest between bat and ball. 160-165 runs should be par, and batting first could be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

REN vs HUR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs HUR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, D'Arcy Short, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Josh Lalor.

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Wade, Shaun Marsh, Dawid Malan, Aaron Finch, Mac Harvey, D'Arcy Short, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Nathan Ellis, Sandeep Lamichhane and Josh Lalor.

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short.