REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 24

The 24th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday, January 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction.

After a strong start to their BBL campaign, the Renegades have lost three matches on the trot coming into the game. While their bowling attack has held its own, their batting unit, comprising Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch, has just not clicked in recent matches.

Table-toppers Perth Scorchers, meanwhile, have won four out of their five matches this season. Given how both their batting and bowling units have performed, the Scorchers will start as the clear favorites. But with home conditions playing into the Renegades' hands, a competitive game beckons at the Docklands Stadium.

REN vs SCO Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 24

The Perth Scorchers and the Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in the 24th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 8:10 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs SCO, BBL 2022-23, Match 24

Date and Time: 1st January 2023, 8:10 AM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs SCO pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 24

A good batting track is expected at the Docklands Stadium with nearly 350 runs being scored in the previous game. Pacers will be key, having accounted for 10 out of 12 wickets in the only BBL 2022-23 game played at the venue so far. With this being a day game, the pitch should not change much, enticing teams to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 174

2nd-innings score: 175

REN vs SCO probable playing 11s for today’s match

Perth Scorchers injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Perth Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers probable playing 11

Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar/Matt Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson and Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb (wk), Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers.

REN vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (5 matches, 187 runs, Average: 46.75)

Josh Inglis has been in fine form this season, scoring 187 runs in five matches. He is averaging 46.75 in BBL 2022 with a strike rate of 161.21. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Inglis is a top pick for your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (6 matches, 171 runs, Average: 28.50)

Aaron Finch is the Melbourne Renegades' top runscorer this season with 171 runs in six matches. While he is averaging nearly 30, Finch's strike rate leaves room for improvement. However, Finch's last outing at the Docklands saw him score 70 runs off just 43 balls. Given his knack for big runs, Finch can be backed in your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Akeal Hosein (6 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 12.10)

Akeal Hosein has been the Renegades' top all-rounder this season, picking up 10 wickets and scoring some handy runs down the order. He is averaging less than 20 with the ball and has been used as a floater in the batting unit. Given the conditions on offer, Hosein is a must-have in your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Jhye Richardson (5 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 9.67)

Jhye Richardson is amongst the top wicket-takers this season with 12 wickets in just five matches. The express pacer is averaging only 9.67 with the ball and has impressed in the Surge and death overs. With Richardson also likely to bat a place higher up the order, he should be a fine addition to your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs SCO match captain and vice-captain choices

Shaun Marsh

Shaun Marsh has gotten off to starts in both of his BBL outings so far with scores of 35 (29) and 28 (25). While his strike rate is a tad low, Marsh has a BBL career average of 39.77, holding him in good stead. With Marsh due for a big score, he could be a good captaincy choice in your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has had his moments in the BBL this season with 123 runs at a stunning strike rate of 175.71. Although he has gotten off to starts consistently, the South African has only one fifty to his name this season. Given his experience and lack of a left-arm pacer in the opposition, Du Plessis is a viable pick as captain or vice-captain in your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shaun Marsh 63 runs in 2 matches Akeal Hosein 10 wickets in 6 matches Ashton Turner 124 runs in 5 matches Jhye Richardson 12 wickets in 5 matches Josh Inglis 187 runs in 5 matches

REN vs SCO match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 24

Nic Maddinson has not been in the best of form of late, scoring just three runs in his last four matches. He has struggled against quality swing bowling and is up against two of the best powerplay bowlers in Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson. With both of them in fine form coming into this game, Maddinson could be a risky pick in your REN vs SCO Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, click here!

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Shaun Marsh (vc), Aaron Finch, Faf du Plessis (c), Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Will Sutherland, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Akeal Hosein, Andrew Tye

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Josh Inglis (c)

Batters: Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill (vc), Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Tom Rogers, Peter Hatzoglou

Poll : 0 votes