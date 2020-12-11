REN vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 12th, 2020

Match 4 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 features Melbourne Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

2018-19 BBL champions Melbourne Renegades led by Aaron Finch will eye a successful campaign in the competition this time around. The previous BBL season didn't go according to plan for the franchise, as they ended bottom of the points table.

The Renegades have made a few personnel changes. With the arrivals of Rilee Rossouw and young prospect Jack Prestwidge and the experience of Kane Richardson and Shaun Marsh, the Renegades look good for the long haul.

Their opponents, Perth Scorchers, come into the 2020-21 BBL as one of the more fancied sides. The return of Jason Behrendorff to their roster adds strength to an already strong Scorchers bowling unit. Mitchell Marsh is also set to return after being ruled out of the India series. The arrivals of Colin Munro and Joe Clarke could tilt the odds in their favour.

Both teams have a good balance of experience and youth which should hold them him in good stead. With two of the best teams locking horns on Saturday, we should be in for a cracking BBL game at the Bellerive Oval.

BBL 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Perth Scorchers

Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Joe Clarke, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Jason Roy, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman, Colin Munro.

Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Benny Howell, Jon Holland, Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor.

Perth Scorchers

Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Clarke, Ashton Turner, Mitchell Marsh (C), Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Jason Behrendorff.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers, Match 3

Date: 12th December 2020, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a decent one with something on offer for both batsmen and bowlers. While there is ample swing and pace available for the pacers, the spinners should also come into play as the game progresses.

The shorter square boundaries should play into the hands of the batsmen, who will look to utilise the powerplay overs. With the conditions not expected to change much, both teams will look to chase in this BBL game after winning the toss. 170 should be a par-score at this venue, as the ball is likely to skid on nicely under the lights.

REN vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs SCO Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Cam Bancroft, Colin Munro, Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Mitchell Marsh, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Josh Lalor and Kane Richardson.

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: Colin Munro.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Inglis, Aaron Finch, Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Shaun Marsh, Benny Howell, Mitchell Marsh, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Beau Webster and Kane Richardson.

Captain: Colin Munro. Vice-Captain: Shaun Marsh.