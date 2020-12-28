REN vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Dec 29th, 2020

Match 18 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 pits Melbourne Renegades against the defending champions Sydney Sixers at the Carrara Oval in Melbourne.

The Sixers haven't missed a beat in the BBL this season, winning three of their four games so far. Riding on the exploits of their bowling attack, the Sixers are on course for another BBL playoff appearance.

They come into this BBL game on the back of a stunning win against the Melbourne Stars, courtesy a Daniel Hughes special. With momentum and form on their side, the Sixers are the favourites for this game.

On the other hand, the Renegades haven't been in the best of form in the BBL this season. Apart from their BBL 2020 opener, the Aaron Finch-led side has lost three games on the trot, with one of these losses coming against the Sixers.

Despite having a well-balanced side, the Renegades are still looking for a 'perfect' performance, but time is seemingly running out for them. With the likes of Rilee Rossouw and Sam Harper showing glimpses of their abilities, the Renegades will hope for a morale-boosting win on Tuesday.

The Sixers came up trumps in the reverse BBL fixture, where Josh Philippe almost scored a hundred. However, they will need to come up with a similar performance to down Aaron Finch and co down in what should be another high-scoring encounter. With both teams eyeing a win to bolster their BBL title aspirations, Dream11 enthusiasts could in for a treat.

BBL 2020: Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Sixers

Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince, Jake Ball, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu.

Predicted Playing-11s

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge/Will Sutherland and Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (WK), Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes (C), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O'Keefe and Ben Manenti.

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 18

Date: 29th December 2020, at 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Carrara Oval is a good one to bat on, as the ball comes onto the bat fairly well. Despite there being some extra bounce on offer, there isn't much room for error for the bowlers.

There isn't any turn available for the spinners, so variations could come in handy. Back-of-a-length deliveries could be key on this surface although the ground's dimensions could go against the bowlers.

Both teams will ideally look to bat first, as this BBL game is an afternoon clash, with 170-175 runs likely to be par at this venue.

REN vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs SIX Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Dan Christian, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Steve O'Keefe and Ben Dwarshuis.

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-Captain: James Vince.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Josh Philippe, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Carlos Brathwaite and Ben Dwarshuis .

Captain: James Vince. Vice-Captain: Kane Richardson.