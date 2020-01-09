REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2020 Match - Jan 10th, 2020

In what looks like a potential mismatch, the second Melbourne derby of BBL 2019-20 takes place this Friday at the Docklands Stadium. The previous encounter between the Stars and the Renegades saw Marcus Stoinis orchestrate a dominant chase of 142 although most of the damage had already been done by their bowlers. The Stars are rightly at the top of the points table with only one loss in seven games so far.

In contrast, the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades are firmly placed at the foot of the table and are still looking for their first win of the season. With hopes of making it to the playoffs diminishing with each passing week, it is high time that the Renegades delivered although the Stars should prove to be a stern test. With bragging rights also on the line, one can expect a great game of cricket between the local rivals on Friday. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for REN vs STA.

Squads to choose from:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Marcus Stoinis, Sam Elliott, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane, Clint Hinchcliffe, Daniel Worrall, Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin and Lance Morris

Melbourne Renegades:

Daniel Christian (C), Cameron Boyce, Tom Cooper, Richard Gleeson, Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Marcus Harris, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Samit Patel, Luke Robins, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth.

Playing XI Updates:

Melbourne Stars:

At least two changes are expected from the Stars with Zampa, Handscomb and Maddinson unavailable for this game. While Clint Hinchcliffe and Ben Dunk are certain to feature against the Renegades, one of Lance Morris or Seb Gotch could also feature for the first time in BBL 2019-20. Ben Dunk should open the batting alongside Stoinis while Larkin and Maxwell hold fort in the middle order. With Coulter-Nile adding depth to their batting unit, the Stars look well equipped for a double over the Stars. All eyes will be on Haris Rauf, who has already picked a fifer and a hattrick for the Stars in four outings only.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Dunk, Larkin, Maxwell(C), Gotch(WK), Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Hinchcliffe, Lamichhane, Worrall and Rauf.

Melbourne Renegades:

The departures of Aaron Finch and Kane Richardson for national duty has forced the Renegades to make a few changes with Daniel Christian being named captain. Marcus Harris will open the batting with Sam Harper with Shaun Marsh rounding off the top order. The experience of Tom Cooper is another viable asset in the middle order which complements Beau Webster's hot run of form as well. A new look bowling attack for the Renegades sees two spinners, Samit Patel and Cameron Boyce, alongside Richard Gleeson, who hasn't fully fired for the defending champions so far.

Possible XI: Harris, Harper(WK), Marsh, Cooper, Webster, Christian (C), Sutherland, Samit, Boyce, Gleeson and Mennie/Wildermuth.

Match Details:

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 30

10th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

In the two games played here in BBL 2019-20, the spinners have revelled with the dimensions of the ground being relatively bigger. While the batsmen have had to deal with inconsistent bounce as well, the tacky outfield doesn't help them out as well. Nevertheless, batting first would be the ideal option with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses. However, rainfall is expected on Friday which doesn't bode well for this match.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Sam Harper finally got a substantial score under his belt in the previous game although it wasn't a match-winning effort. The Renegades keeper has 195 runs to his name at a decent strike-rate of 154.76 which gives him the nod over Seb Gotch for this game. With Gotch batting deep down the order as well, Harper is the ideal choice for the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Although the Renegades haven't fared well in BBL 2019-20, Shaun Marsh has piled on the runs for his new side. With 235 runs to his name, Marsh is the second-highest run-scorer for the Renegades and should be picked alongside Beau Webster. Like his senior colleague, Webster has also done well with the bat and guarantees runs on Friday. One of Ben Dunk or Nick Larkin should complete the batting department for this game from the Stars roster.

Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis is the leading runscorer of BBL 2019-20 with 331 runs in seven games. With four fifties in seven games, Stoinis has a major hand in the Stars' successful campaign so far and should continue his fine form against a depleted Renegades bowling unit. His captain, Glenn Maxwell is a viable pick as well with the all-rounder consistently bowling two overs in each game. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, Daniel Christian should fit the bill.

Bowlers: Haris Rauf is by far the most in-form bowler in the tournament. With 13 wickets in four games, Rauf warranties a place in the fantasy side alongside Cameron Boyce and Sandeep Lamichhane. Nathan Coulter-Nile's role as a floater in the side adds value to his selection as well while Richard Gleeson should also pick a wicket or two at the Docklands on Friday.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis and Shaun Marsh have a lot of experience under their belt and have done well in BBL 2019-20. Considering their form, both of them are ideal picks for the multiplier options on what is a tricky pitch to bat on. Daniel Christian and Glenn Maxwell are also worthwhile options if one were to defer from selecting Marsh or Stoinis as captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Beau Webster, Shaun Marsh, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhane and Richard Gleeson. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Tom Cooper, Shaun Marsh, Ben Dunk, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Cameron Boyce, Richard Gleeson, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Daniel Christian