REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 41

The 41st match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday, January 114. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs STA Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades have blown hot and cold this season with five wins in 10 matches. Despite personnel concerns throughout the season, the Renegades have done well to stay in the mix for a playoff berth.

The Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a win against the Adelaide Strikers. While they are without Marcus Stoinis for this game, the Stars have enough quality and depth in their squad to take on the Renegades.

Although the reverse fixture saw the Renegades decimate the Stars, both teams look evenly matched on paper, making for an entertaining contest in Melbourne.

REN vs STA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 41

The Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades will lock horns in the 41st match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs STA, BBL 2022-23, Match 41

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs STA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 41

The pitch at the Docklands Stadium has been a decent one to bat on with the average first-innings score being 164. While pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets, spinners should also find some help in the powerplay and middle overs. The new ball will be key, with the previous game seeing three wickets fall in the first four overs across both innings. Chasing could be the preferred option upon winning the toss given the record at the Docklands Stadium this season.

Record at the Docklands Stadium in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 164

2nd-innings score: 166

REN vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch (c), Jono Wells, Will Sutherland, Matthew Critchley, David Moody, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson and Ruwantha Kellapotha.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, James Seymour, Clint Hinchliffe/Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Adam Zampa (c) and Luke Wood.

REN vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (10 matches, 283 runs, Average: 31.44)

Joe Clarke is the Stars' top run-scorer this season with 283 runs at an average of 31.44. He comes into the game on the back of a 28-ball 35 against the Adelaide Strikers, holding him in good stead. With Clarke capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a good pick for your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aaron Finch (10 matches, 244 runs, Average: 30.50)

Aaron Finch has been decent for the Renegades this season, scoring 244 runs in 10 matches. Although he is averaging 30.50, his strike rate is on the lower side. He has looked good in a middle-order role and given his experience, Finch could be a top pick for your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Sutherland (10 matches, 122 runs, 7 wickets)

Will Sutherland has been brilliant for the Renegades with 122 runs and seven wickets in 10 matches. Sutherland is striking at 143 with the bat this season, often coming up with handy knocks down the order. With the conditions suiting Sutherland, he is a viable pick for your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Luke Wood (10 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 21.50)

Luke Wood is one of the more in-form bowlers in BBL 2022-23 with 16 wickets in 10 matches. He is averaging 21.50 and has picked up wickets consistently in both the powerplay and death overs. With Wood likely to get enough help with the new ball at the venue, he is a top pick for your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Hilton Cartwright

Hilton Cartwright has been in decent form of late, scoring 129 runs in his last four matches. He has been a consistent performer for the Stars and has been rewarded with a promotion to the top of the order as well. With 222 runs at an average of nearly 30 this season, Cartwright is a good choice as captain or vice-captain of your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill has shown glimpses of his batting ability this season with 120 runs in seven innings. Although his season strike rate read 103, Guptill's last outing at the venue saw him score a 19-ball 36. With Guptill due for a big score in the BBL, he is a good captaincy choice in your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Joe Clarke 283 runs in 10 matches Aaron Finch 237 runs in 8 matches Hilton Cartwright 233 runs in 10 matches Tom Rogers 17 wickets in 10 matches Luke Wood 16 wickets in 10 matches

REN vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 41

Jono Wells has gotten off to a few starts in the last few games with scores of 24 (18), 22 (23), and 26 (21) in the middle order. He is an experienced campaigner who can score big runs in the middle overs. With Wells likely to bat at No. 4 in this game in the absence of Marcus Harris, he could be a contest-winning selection in your REN vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction, click here!

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke (vc)

Batters: Martin Guptill (c), Aaron Finch, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Rogers

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Will Sutherland

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Tom Rogers

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

REN vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jono Wells, James Seymour

All-rounders: Beau Webster

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa (vc), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Tom Rogers

Poll : 0 votes