REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 29th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades will look to get their campaign on track when they face Adelaide Strikers on Sunday. In spite of pulling off a brilliant coup of Shaun Marsh, the Renegades haven't found the right balance and have lost three games so far. However, all of their games were played away from the Docklands, where they managed to win most of their games last season.

The Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have started this season very brightly with two wins from their first three games. The likes of Alex Carey and Rashid Khan have starred for the Strikers as they look to sustain their unbeaten start to the tournament. Both sides are well-matched which should pave the way for an entertaining game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 tips for REN vs STR.

REN vs STR Squads

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Richard Gleeson.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter, Harry Conway

REN vs STR Playing XI Updates

Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades are expected to make a couple of changes as they seek to find the right balance within the side. Will Sutherland could feature at the expense of Marcus Harris, who didn't do much wrong in the previous game. Sutherland is a handy batsman as well and would ideally add much-needed balance along with Daniel Christian.

The overseas duo of Gleeson and Gurney have blown hot and cold with both of them expected to complement Kane Richardson in the pace attack. The onus will be on Aaron Finch to lead from the front as they look to set the record straight and register their first win of the season at the Docklands.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Finch (C), Harper (WK), Marsh, Cooper, Christian, Webster, Sutherland, Richardson, Gleeson, Gurney and Boyce

Adelaide Strikers

Although the Strikers have included Liam O'Connor in the squad for this game, they should remain unchanged after a close win against the Stars. Although Phil Salt and Matt Short are yet to fire in BBL 2019-20, the performances of Alex Carey, Jake Weatherald and Jono Wells have served them well. The Strikers are yet to lose a game this season with their bowling unit churning out consistent performances. Although Wes Agar and Peter Siddle have revelled in the bowling unit, much is expected of Billy Stanlake, who has underwhelmed in the last two games. With Rashid Khan in good wicket-taking form, Adelaide Strikers will fancy their chances of yet another win.

Possible XI: Weatherald, Salt, Short, Carey (C&WK), Wells, White, Rashid, Agar, Valente, Siddle and Stanlake.

REN vs STR Match Details

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 15

29th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

REN vs STR Pitch Report

A decent pitch is expected for this game with scores of over 160 being competitive at the Docklands. The bowlers will get some help from the surfaces although the batsmen will enjoy the ball coming on nicely on to the bat. With the nature of the format also playing a part, teams look to chase more often and shouldn't be any different on Sunday as well.

REN vs STR Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keepers: Alex Carey has been one of the best players so far with the Adelaide captain scoring 145 runs in three games. His ability to score quicks runs in the middle overs should serve him well in this game as he is picked along with Sam Harper. Although the youngster hasn't scored many runs, he is due for a big knock at the top of the order.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh are the best bets with the bat for the Renegades. Both of them have shown glimpses of their potential and will look to get some runs under their belts against Adelaide Strikers. Both of them are ideally picked in the side along with Jono Wells, who has done well in the Strikers middle order. He comes into this game on the back of a well-compiled fifty and should do well in the back end. Although he hasn't justified his spot at the top of the order, expect Phil Salt to come good on Sunday

All-rounders: One of the main architects of last year's title-winning campaign for the Renegades, Dan Christian is due for a big performance this season. With the former Hobart Hurricanes allrounder capable of bowling a few overs as well, he should earn a good number of fantasy points. Another viable option would be Matt Short although he has scored only 47 runs in three BBL 2019-20 matches so far.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Kane Richardson are must-have players in this game with both of them bound to pick a wicket or two in this encounter. While Richardson has picked four wickets in three games, Rashid Khan has troubled the batsmen in the middle overs with his spell of 3/40 against the Scorchers being the highlight. Along with them, one of Harry Gurney or Richard Gleeson would suffice with their changes in pace being handy while Wes Agar rounds off the fantasy team.

Captain: Alex Carey and Shaun Marsh are in decent form and are capable of playing both the pacers and spinners equally well. With a fifty to their name as well in BBL 2019-20, they are the ideal candidates for the multiplier options. Another such player is Aaron Finch, who has a decent record at the Docklands and will look to provide a fast start on Sunday for the Renegades.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Sam Harper, Jono Wells, Phil Salt, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Harry Gurney. Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Sam Harper, Jake Weatherald, Jono Wells, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Dan Matt Short, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente and Richard Gleeson. Captain: Shaun Marsh, Vice-Captain: Alex Carey