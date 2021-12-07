REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 3

The third match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 has the Melbourne Renegades (REN) taking on the Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Renegades, after two subdued BBL campaigns, will be keen to start their BBL 2021-22 campaign on a winning note. Although they will miss the services of captain Nic Maddinson and Shaun Marsh, the Renegades can call upon the likes of Mac Harvey and Will Sutherland, who can pack a punch in this format. However, they host an Adelaide Strikers side that boasts a strong bowling attack featuring Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle. Both teams look evenly matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game at the Docklands on Tuesday.

REN vs STR Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Mac Harvey, James Seymour, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Cameron Boyce, Reece Topley and James Pattinson/Zak Evans

STR XI

Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Liam Scott/Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle (c), Fawad Ahmed and Wes Agar

Match Details

REN vs STR, BBL 2021-22, Match 3

Date and Time: 7th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at the Docklands Stadium on Tuesday. Although there should be some swing available for the pacers early on, the batters should enjoy the conditions at the venue. There is some spin on offer as well, keeping the spinners interested in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides with 160-170 being a good total on this ground. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew also possibly coming into play in the second half of the match.

Today’s REN vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sam Harper: Sam Harper is one of the best youngsters on the Australian circuit, with the wicketkeeper also having some experience to fall back on. He relies on his ability to find gaps and access every area of the ground, making him a good addition to your REN vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jake Weatherald: Jake Weatherald will be key to the Strikers' fortunes, especially with Alex Carey and Travis Head not being available for at least the first half of the BBL. The southpaw is one of their most consistent performers and will be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Matt Short: Matt Short has been a consistent performer for Victoria over the last few seasons, even proving his worth with the ball. However, he hasn't been able to replicate the same into the BBL. With Carey and Head's absence opening up an opportunity for him, Short could get a long run and make use of the opportunity in the BBL.

Bowler

Kane Richardson: Kane Richardson is one of the top bowlers in the history of the BBL, with the Aussie international known for his ability to pick up wickets in the death overs. The Renegades stand-in captain has a knack for taking wickets with his variations and accuracy, something that should make him a must-have in your REN vs STR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in REN vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Aaron Finch (REN)

Matt Short (STR)

Adil Rashid (STR)

Important stats for REN vs STR Dream11 prediction team

Jake Weatherald - 433 runs in 15 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 36.08

Rashid Khan - 16 wickets in 10 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 16.75

Zak Evans - 10 wickets in 5 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 9.00

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Jake Weatherald, Mac Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Matt Short.

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Ryan Gibson, Jake Weatherald, Mac Harvey, Mohammad Nabi, Matt Short, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan and Wes Agar

Captain: Jake Weatherald. Vice-captain: Mac Harvey

Edited by Samya Majumdar