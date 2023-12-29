REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 18

The 18th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Melbourne Renegades (REN) squaring off against Adelaide Strikers (STR) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, December 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, player picks and the pitch report.

Melbourne Renegades have lost all of their last five matches. Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. Current form favors Adelaide Strikers.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Adelaide Strikers look like a better opponent and might win the match.

REN vs STR Match Details

The 18th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 29 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs STR, Match 18

Date and Time: 29th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium in Melbourne supports both pacers and batters. Last T20 match was played between Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat, where a total of 325 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

REN vs STR Form Guide

REN - Won 0 of their last 5 matches

STR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

REN vs STR Probable Playing XI

REN Playing XI

No injury updates

Joe Clarke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jonathan Wells, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

STR Playing XI

No injury updates

Matthew Short (c), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Jake Weatherald , Adam Hose, Jamie Overton, James Bazley, Harry Nielsen (wk), Wes Agar, David Payne, Cameron Boyce

REN vs STR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Q De Kock

Q De Kock is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. J Clarke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Marsh

C Lynn and S Marsh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. J Fraser is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Short

M Short and J Overton are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. D Short is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Stewart and K Richardson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. D Payne is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

REN vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Short

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make M Short the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 286 points in the last two matches.

S Marsh

S Marsh performed exceptionally well in the last match. Also, he loves performing against Adelaide Strikers and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 59 runs in just 36 balls in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for REN vs STR, Match 18

M Short

W Sutherland

S Marsh

Q De Kock

J Overton

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke, Q De Kock

Batters: C Lynn, S Marsh

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, W Sutherland, J Overton

Bowlers: T Stewart, K Richardson, D Payne

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Clarke, Q De Kock

Batters: J Fraser, S Marsh

All-rounders: D Short, M Short, W Sutherland, J Overton, J Bazley

Bowlers: T Stewart, Mujeeb Ur Rehman