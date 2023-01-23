REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Big Bash League, Match 54

Melbourne Renegades (REN) will be up against Adelaide Strikers (STR) in Match 54 of the Big Bash League at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 54.

Melbourne Renegades have had a pretty decent campaign so far and are fourth in the table. They have won six of their 13 games and have collected 12 points. However, Renegades have lost their last two matches against Sydney Thunder and will be looking to bounce back here.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers have been in an even worse run of form. They have lost all of their last four games, taking their defeats this season to eight. Strikers have won on five occasions and are sixth in the standings with 10 points.

REN vs STR Match Details, Match 54

The Match 54 of the Big Bash League will be played on 24th January at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. The match is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs STR, Big Bash League, Match 54

Date and Time: 24th January, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Sony LIV

REN vs STR Pitch Report

The track at the Marvel Stadium has been balanced and has provided assistance to both bowlers and batters. Fast bowlers could wreak havoc early on with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 159.6

Average second innings score: 158.67

REN vs STR Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Melbourne Renegades: L-L-W-L-W

Adelaide Strikers: L-L-L-L-W

REN vs STR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Melbourne Renegades Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Melbourne Renegades Probable Playing 11

Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jonathan Wells, Matt Critchley, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Tom Stewart Rogers, Kane Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli

Adelaide Strikers Injury/Team News

Ben Manenti has been ruled out with an injured ankle.

Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing 11

Travis Head (c), Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Alex Carey (wk), Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Harry Nielsen, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle

REN vs STR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicket-keeper pick

Sam Harper (10 matches, 241 runs, Strike Rate: 148.76)

Sam Harper is a wonderful wicket-keeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 241 runs at a strike rate of over 148.

Top Batter pick

Aaron Finch (13 matches, 355 runs, Strike Rate: 123.69)

Aaron Finch is the leading run-scorer for Melbourne Renegades. He has collected 355 runs in 13 games at an average of 35.50.

Top All-rounder pick

Will Sutherland (13 matches, 203 runs and 7 wickets)

Will Sutherland has been wonderful in both departments for his team. He has scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83 and at a terrific strike rate of 156.15. Sutherland has also scalped seven wickets at an economy of 7.96.

Top Bowler pick

Wes Agar (12 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.51)

Wes Agar is the leading wicket-taker for Adelaide Strikers. He has bagged 17 dismissals in 12 matches so far. However, he has been expensive.

REN vs STR match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Short

Matthew Short has been nothing short of ridiculous so far. He is the highest run-scorer in BBL 2022/23 with 458 runs in 13 matches at an average of 38.17 and at a strike rate of over 145. Short has also taken 10 wickets at an economy of 6.99. He could prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Thomas Stewart Rogers

Thomas Stewart Rogers is the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition and has been in great form with the ball. He has scalped 20 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 20.80.

5 Must-picks with players stats for REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Matthew Short 458 runs and 10 wickets 1020 points Thomas Stewart Rogers 20 wickets 718 points Will Sutherland 203 runs and 7 wickets 630 points Wes Agar 17 wickets 625 points Aaron Finch 355 runs 546 points

REN vs STR match expert tips

Given the kind of form that Matthew Short has been in, it’s hard to not bet on him to make a difference. He is a must-have multiplier pick in your Dream11 Fantasy Team.

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Head to Head League

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper, Alex Carey

Batter: Aaron Finch, Adam Hose, Shaun Marsh

All-rounder: Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowler: Thomas Stewart Rogers, Wes Agar, Corey Rocchiccioli

REN vs STR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 54, Grand League

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Harper, Alex Carey

Batter: Aaron Finch, Adam Hose, Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill

All-rounder: Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowler: Thomas Stewart Rogers, Wes Agar

