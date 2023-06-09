Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka - Dream11 Prediction - Castle Lite Series 2023

Richelieu Eagles will take on Karnataka in match number four of the Castle Lite Series 2023 at the United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RIC vs KAR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a competitive series so far. Karnataka are currently leading the five-match series 2-1. The Indian domestic side have chased down scores of 172 and 227 comfortably and they dominated both those encounters. However, Richelieu Eagles hunted down 361 with a ball to spare in the second game of the series. They will be eyeing a comeback in this encounter.

RIC vs KAR, Match Details

The fourth match of the Castle Lite Series 2023 between Richelieu Eagles and Karnataka will be played on June 9th 2023 at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek. The game is set to take place at 1 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RIC vs KAR

Date & Time: June 9th 2023, 1 PM IST

Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

Pitch Report

The pitch at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek has been a good one to bat on. Big scores have been chased down. There has been some help for the pacers and more of the same can be expected.

RIC vs KAR Probable Playing 11 today

Richelieu Eagles Team News

No major injury concerns.

Richelieu Eagles Probable Playing XI: Shaun Fouche, Niko Davin, Michael van Lingen, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Zane Green (wk), Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo

Karnataka Team News

No major injury concerns.

Karnataka Probable Playing XI: LR Chethan (wk), Ravikumar Samarth, Nikin Jose, Kruthik Krishna, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Kishan Bedare, Shubhang Hegde, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Rishi Bopanna

Today’s RIC vs KAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

LR Chethan (3 matches, 326 runs)

LR Chethan is at the top of the run charts in this series. He has amassed 326 runs at a strike-rate of 112.80 and has struck a couple of hundreds. He has smashed 32 fours and 14 sixes.

Top Batter Pick

Michael van Lingen (3 matches, 109 runs)

Michael van Lingen smashed a fine 104 off 85 balls in a knock which included seven fours and five sixes in the second game of the series. That innings helped Richelieu Eagles chase down 361 in that game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jan Frylinck (3 matches, 78 runs, 2 wickets)

Jan Frylinck has made good all-round contributions. The left-handed all-rounder has made 78 runs at a strike-rate of 91.76. With the ball, he has taken two scalps at an economy of 6.68.

Top Bowler Pick

Vidhwath Kaverappa (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Vidhwath Kaverappa is at the top of the wicket charts in this series. The Karnataka pacer has returned with five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 4.06.

RIC vs KAR match captain and vice-captain choices

Nikin Jose (3 matches, 260 runs, 1 wicket)

Nikin Jose is in magnificent form with the bat. He is the second-highest run-getter in this series and has aggregated 260 runs in three games at a strike-rate of 93.86. He has recorded two centuries and one fifty.

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (2 matches, 122 runs, 1 wicket)

Gerhard Merwe Erasmus can be very effective with both bat and ball. He has scored 122 runs while striking at 125.77 in this tournament. He has chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RIC vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Nikin Jose 260 runs & 1 wicket in 3 matches Gerhard Merwe Erasmus 122 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches LR Chethan 326 runs in 3 matches Vidhwath Kaverappa 5 wickets in 3 matches Jan Frylinck 78 runs & 2 wickets in 3 matches

RIC vs KAR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking pacers. Thus, they could be the key. The likes of Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Shubhang Hegde, Ravikumar Samarth, Jan Frylinck and Vidhwath Kaverappa will be the ones to watch out for.

RIC vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka - Castle Lite Series 2023.

Wicket-keeper: LR Chethan

Batters: Nikin Jose (c), Michael van Lingen

All-rounders: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (vc), Shubhang Hegde, Ravikumar Samarth, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Bernard Scholtz

RIC vs KAR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Richelieu Eagles vs Karnataka - Castle Lite Series 2023.

Wicket-keeper: LR Chethan (c), Zane Green

Batters: Nikin Jose, Niko Davin

All-rounders: Gerhard Merwe Erasmus, Shubhang Hegde, Ravikumar Samarth, Jan Frylinck (vc)

Bowlers: Vidhwath Kaverappa, Ben Shikongo, Rishi Bopanna

Poll : 0 votes