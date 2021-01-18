RJS vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match – Jan 19, 2021

Rajasthan will lock horns with Saurashtra in an Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. This will be the 5th league match for both teams.

Rajasthan and Saurashtra are looking in great touch, having won 3 out of their 4 respective games. Both teams lost their last matches and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Saurashtra will come into this match as the favourites to win because of the success of their batting order. Nevertheless, both teams will be hoping to pick up four points from this game and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

RJS vs SAU: Squads to choose from

Rajasthan

Rajesh Bishnoi, Bharat Sharma (WK), Yash Kothari, Ankit Lamba, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ashok Maneria (C), Rajat Chaudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Manender Narender Singh (WK), Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Chanrapaul Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat (C), Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot (WK), Harvik Desai (WK), Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, Devang Karamta

RJS vs SAU: Predicted playing XIs

Rajasthan

Bharat Sharma, Ankit Lamba, Rajesh Bishnoi, Ashok Menaria, Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed

Saurashtra

Harvik Desai, Avi Barot, Samarth Vyas, Perak Mankad, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Parth Chauhan, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, DA Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya

RJS vs SAU: Match details

Match: Rajasthan vs Saurashtra

Date: 19th January 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

RJS vs SAU: Pitch report

The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium is a great one to bat on. The ball travels very fast on this ground and it also has short boundaries. The bowlers must be very accurate with their line and lengths as there is no scope for mistakes. Teams winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

RJS vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani, Perak Mankad, Mahipal Lomror, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi.

Captain: Perak Mankad. Vice-Captain: Avi Barot.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Avi Barot, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria, Chirag Jani, Perak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed.

Captain: Avi Barot. Vice-Captain: Rahul Chahar.