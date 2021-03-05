3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's IN-L vs BD-L Road Safety World Series 2021 match

The 2021 edition of the Road Safety World Series kicks off with a mouthwatering encounter between the India Legends and the Bangladesh Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The Bangladesh Legends and the England Legends are new additions to this year's Road Safety World Series, with the Australia Legends unfortunately missing out.

The India Legends, who topped the Road Safety World Series table last time out, have a stacked roster once again. Many Indian cricketers recently announced their retirement from all forms of cricket to participate in the tournament.

India Legends squad: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Naman Ojha (w), Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Noel David

Bangladesh Legends squad: Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud (w), Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud (c), Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Rafique, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

Most cricketers in the Road Safety World Series 2021 are playing at a competitive level after a very long time, so it is certainly difficult to predict who will do well without watching a game or two.

But here, we attempt to name 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the tournament opener between the India Legends and the Bangladesh Legends.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Advertisement

Even though he retired from all forms of international cricket back in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar is simply impossible to ignore. The Master Blaster didn't score over 34,000 international runs without being extremely hungry for them, and he can be counted upon to perform at a high level in the Road Safety World Series 2021.

Tendulkar posted a clipping of his batting in the nets on Instagram which can be seen above, and as the video depicts, class is permanent. This might be an emotional choice more than a logical one since he is now 47 years old, but the leading run-getter in the history of cricket is always a good pick to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan recently retired from all forms of cricket to take part in the Road Safety World Series 2021

Yusuf Pathan recently retired from all forms of cricket to participate in the Road Safety World Series 2021, and he'll be a tad fresher than the other players in the competition.

Advertisement

Pathan was involved in the Indian Premier League until the 2019 edition, and he seems to be in decent shape at the moment. As big a hitter as any to have played the game of cricket, the Baroda-born all-rounder is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the opening game of the Road Safety World Series 2021.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Another player who was involved in the Indian Premier League until the 2019 edition, Yuvraj Singh seems to be in stellar batting form. The 2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament posted the above video to his social media profiles, and he can be seen tonking the ball to all corners of the ground.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 game, Yuvraj could fetch you a huge points haul.