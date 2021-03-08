3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's SA-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series 2021 match

Match 8 of the Road Safety World Series sees the South Africa Legends commence their campaign against the Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The South Africa Legends have a decent squad led by Jonty Rhodes. While Alviro Petersen, Loots Bosman and Morne van Wyk will add firepower to the batting department, 43-year-old Makhaya Ntini will spearhead the bowling lineup.

The Sri Lanka Legends cruised to a 5-wicket win over the West Indies Legends in their first game of the 2021 Road Safety World Series, with Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan playing delightful knocks. They are the definite favourites heading into this encounter, as they have a better understanding of the conditions in Raipur.

South Africa Legends squad: Jonty Rhodes (c), Alviro Petersen, Lloyd Norris Jones, Loots Bosman, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Monde Zondeki, Nantie Hayward, Roger Telemachus, Thandi Tshabalala, Justin Kemp, Zander de Bruyn, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk)

Sri Lanka Legends squad: Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera (w), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the Road Safety World Series game between the South Africa Legends and the Sri Lanka Legends.

#3 Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga was the MoM in the Sri Lanka Legends' previous Road Safety World Series game

Upul Tharanga, who announced his retirement from international cricket a few weeks ago, was the Man of the Match in the Sri Lanka Legends' previous Road Safety World Series game.

The classy southpaw notched up a 35-ball 53 studded with 8 fours, and took his team over the line with an over to spare. Batting at #3, Tharanga will get another wonderful opportunity to pile on the runs against the South Africa Legends, who don't have a bowling attack experienced at the international level.

Tharanga is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series game.

#2 Morne van Wyk

Morne van Wyk was part of the South Africa Legends team in the 2020 Road Safety World Series

Morne van Wyk is on the wrong side of 40, but he's still one of the younger players in this South Africa Legends side. The wicket-keeper was active in T20 franchise cricket as recently as 2019, and even took part in last year's Road Safety World Series.

Van Wyk played only 17 ODIs and 8 T20Is for his country, but his credentials in the shortest format of the game are stellar. In 155 T20s, he scored 4,105 runs at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 125.94.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series game, Van Wyk could produce a huge points haul.

#1 Tillakaratne Dilshan

Tillakaratne Dilshan is 44 years old, but he's in excellent nick

Sri Lanka Legends skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan was the other star performer in his team's triumph over the West Indies Legends.

Dilshan scored 47 off 37 balls with 8 fours, and even pulled out the patented Dilscoop during his solid knock. The all-rounder also rolled his arm over, and although he was a tad expensive at the start of his spell, he finished with very respectable figures of 1/28 in 4.

Dilshan is the best possible pick to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series game.