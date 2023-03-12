Rocks vs Knights - Dream11 Prediction - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23

Rocks (ROC) will take on Knights (KTS) in Division 1 match number of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, March 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ROC vs KTS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Rocks are yet to win a red-ball game this season. They have two losses and three draws and are seventh in the points table in Division 1. Even in three draws, they were behind in two games.

Knights, on the other hand, are just above the Rocks. They have lost three and drawn one from their first four matches. They lost by an innings on two occasions and lost by 279 runs in their third game. However, they bounced back strongly with a 161-run win over Warriors in their last encounter.

ROC vs KTS, Match Details

The Division 1 match of the CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23 between Rocks and Knights will be played on March 12, 2023, at Boland Park, Paarl. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROC vs KTS

Date & Time: March 12, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

Two matches have been played at Boland Park in Paarl in this tournament. 332 and 421 have been scored by teams batting first. There has been some movement and good bounce for the pacers early on in the game. However, spin has played a part at this venue as well.

ROC vs KTS Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Rocks: D, D, D, L, L

Knights: W, L, L, L, L

ROC vs KTS Probable Playing 11 today

Rocks Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rocks Probable Playing XI: Pieter Malan (c), Stiaan van Zyl, Clyde Fortuin, Janneman Malan, Michael Copeland, Shaun von Berg, Hlomla Hanabe (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Imran Manack, Bamanye Xenxe, and Achille Cloete.

Knights Team News

No major injury concerns.

Knights Probable Playing XI: Isaac Dikgale, Pite van Biljon, Raynard van Tonder, Patrick Kruger, Patrick Botha (c), Gihahn Cloete (wk), Migael Pretorius, Aubrey Swanepoel, Nealan van Heerden, Nhlakanipho Mpungose, Monde Maqunqu, and Orapeleng Motlhoaring.

Today’s ROC vs KTS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Clyde Fortuin (5 matches, 366 runs)

Clyde Fortuin has been batting well this season. He has accumulated 366 runs and averages 52.28 in this tournament. He has registered a couple of half-centuries as well.

Top Batter Pick

Stiaan van Zyl (4 matches, 372 runs)

Stiaan van Zyl is in excellent batting form. The Rocks top-order batter has amassed 372 runs at an average of 62.00. He has recorded three fifties and one ton.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shaun von Berg (5 matches, 248 runs, 10 wickets)

Shaun von Berg has been brilliant with both bat and ball this season. He has aggregated 248 runs in five matches. With the ball, he has returned with 10 wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Nealan van Heerden (4 matches, 10 wickets)

Nealan van Heerden has bowled nicely and has been amongst the wickets. He has taken 10 scalps in four matches which have come at an average of 29.20.

ROC vs KTS match captain and vice-captain choices

Janneman Malan (5 matches, 240 runs)

Janneman Malan got out for a duck in the last game but has been in solid touch with the bat. He has scored 240 runs in five games in this tournament, including one ton and one fifty. His overall first-class average reads 47.22 and has hit 13 hundreds.

Patrick Kruger (4 matches, 136 runs, 7 wickets)

Patrick Kruger has made effective contributions with both bat and ball. The Knights seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 136 runs and has picked up seven wickets at an average of 20.57 in this competition.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ROC vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Janneman Malan 240 runs in 5 matches Patrick Kruger 136 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Shaun von Berg 248 runs & 10 wickets in 5 matches Stiaan van Zyl 372 runs in 4 matches Nealan van Heerden 10 wickets in 4 matches

ROC vs KTS match expert tips

Top-order batters and all-rounders could be key in this game. Thus, the likes of Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg and Patrick Kruger will be the ones to watch out for.

ROC vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Knights - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon

All-rounders: Aubrey Swanepoel, Shaun von Berg, Patrick Kruger

Bowlers: Bamanye Xenxe, Achille Cloete, Nealan van Heerden

ROC vs KTS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Knights - CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Clyde Fortuin

Batters: Stiaan van Zyl, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon, Pieter Malan

All-rounders: Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Kruger

Bowlers: Achille Cloete, Nealan van Heerden, Hardus Viljoen

