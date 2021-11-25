ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CSA 4-Day Cup Division 1 Match 

The Rocks (ROC) will take on the Titans (TIT) in a Division 1 match of the CSA 4-Day Cup 2021-22 at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday.

The Rocks haven't been in the best of form in the CSA 4-Day Cup. They are yet to win a game this season, having lost one and drawn two matches. Meanwhile, the Titans have fared marginally better in the CSA 4-Day Cup. They have one win, one loss and one draw to their name.

ROC vs TIT Probable Playing 11 today

Rocks: Isma-eel Gafieldien, Cebo Tshiki, Stiaan van Zyl (c), Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Ferisco Adams, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Hardus Viljoen, Kyle Abbott, Zakhele Qwabe, Siyabonga Mahima

Titans: Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Neil Brand (c), Gihahn Cloete (wk), Sibonelo Makhanya, Jordan Hermann, Jiveshan Pillay, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala

Match Details

ROC vs TIT, CSA 4-Day Cup

Date & Time: November 25th 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

A CSA 4-Day Cup game has been played at Boland Park this season, with it producing a solid batting track. However, while the pacers might find some movement early on, the spinners are likely to come into the contest as the game progresses.

Today’s ROC vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gihahn Cloete has a good record in first-class cricket and possesses the ability to make vital contributions with the bat in the upcoming CSA 4-Day Cup game.

Batter

Janneman Malan has been in top form in the CSA 4-Day Cup, having amassed 283 runs, including a double hundred.

All-rounder

Corbin Bosch has fared well with both the bat and ball. He has chipped in with 97 runs in addition to taking 10 wickets.

Bowler

Kyle Abbott is a highly-rated pacer who took two wickets in the last game. He could be the one to watch out for in the upcoming contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Janneman Malan (ROC)

Stiaan van Zyl (ROC)

Corbin Bosch (TIT)

Grant Mokoena (TIT)

Kyle Abbott (ROC)

Important stats for ROC vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Team

Janneman Malan: 283 runs

Corbin Bosch: 97 runs & 10 wickets

Grant Mokoena: 288 runs

ROC vs TIT Dream 11 Prediction (CSA 4-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Titans - CSA 4-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gihahn Cloete, Clyde Fortuin, Grant Mokoena, Janneman Malan, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Stiaan van Zyl, Corbin Bosch, Neil Brand, Kyle Abbott, Hardus Viljoen, Junior Dala

Captain: Janneman Malan. Vice-captain: Corbin Bosch

Dream11 Team for Rocks vs Titans - CSA 4-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gihahn Cloete, Grant Mokoena, Christiaan Jonker, Janneman Malan, Stiaan van Zyl, Corbin Bosch, Ferisco Adams, Neil Brand, Kyle Abbott, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala

Captain: Stiaan van Zyl. Vice-captain: Grant Mokoena

