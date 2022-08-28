ROU-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Continental Cup 2022, 3rd and 4th T20I

Romania Women (ROU-W) will take on Malta Women (MLT-W) in the third and fourth T20I games at the Women's Continental Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the ROU-W vs MLT-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament, as the last two games were abandoned due to rain. Romania have a lot of experienced and in-form players, while Malta have a blend of youth and experience.

Malta will look to win this game, but Romania are a better team and should come out victorious.

ROU-W vs MLT-W Match Details

The third and fourth T20I games of the Women's Continental Cup 2022 will be played on August 28 at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest. The games are set to take place at 11:30 am and 3:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROU-W vs MLT-W, Women's Continental Cup 2022, 3rd & 4th T20I

Date and Time: August 28, 2022; 11:30 am & 3:30 am IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Bucharest

Pitch Report

The Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities to both bowlers and batters. The pitch supports pacers early on before spinners come in handy in the second innings. Batting is relatively easy, and players should be able to hit boundaries once they adapt to the conditions.

ROU-W vs MLT-W Form Guide

ROU-W - Playing their first game of the season

MLT-W - Playing their first game of the season

ROU-W vs MLT-W Probable Playing XIs

ROU-W

No major injury update

Izabela Stefania Singuran (wk), Alina Simona Ciuciulin, Alexandra Ciric, Andreea Catalina Stanuca, Clara Popa, Roxana Ciric, Stefania Tudorache, Andreea Costinela Vasilescu, Ashaani Erandathi Durayalage, Emanuela Baota, Andreea Natalia Totora

MLT-W

No major injury update

Jessica Rymer (wk), Sayeda Israt Jahani, Charlotte Sultana Evans, Heila Charamaine Gericke, Anupama Rameshan, Katerina Demetrova, Keeranmai Mandava, Remya Vipin, Donnaver Bejec, Thambi Sarada Kurapati, Cucku Kurian

ROU-W vs MLT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Stefania

I Stefania, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best wicketkeeper for your Dream11 team. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

S Israt

S Israt and A Ciric are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. A Catalina is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well in this game.

All-rounders

R Ciric

R Ciric and S Tudorache are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Rameshan is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Vipin

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are R Vipin and A Vasilescu. Both have bowled brilliantly in their last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. E Predescu is another good pick.

ROU-W vs MLT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ciric

R Ciric is one of the best all-rounders in the Romania squad. She bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for this game.

A Catalina

A Catalina is one of the top batters in the Romania squad and bats in the top order. As the pitch is good for batting, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for ROU-W vs MLT-W, 3rd & 4th T20I

R Ciric A Rameshan R Vipin A Catalina S Israt

Romania Women vs Malta Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounder options who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain and vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Romania Women vs Malta Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Stefania

Batters: A Catalina, A Ciric, S Israt, C Sultana

All-rounders: S Tudorache, R Ciric, A Rameshan

Bowlers: E Predescu, A Vasilescu, R Vipin

Romania Women vs Malta Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Stefania

Batters: A Catalina, A Ciric, S Israt

All-rounders: S Tudorache, R Ciric, A Rameshan

Bowlers: E Predescu, A Vasilescu, R Vipin, A Vimal

Edited by Bhargav