Women’s Continental Cup 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

Romania Cricket is all set to host the inaugural edition of the Women’s Continental Cup starting on August 27, Saturday. The four-match T20I series will be played between Romania Women and Malta Women.

After successfully hosting the Men's Continental Cup in 2021, which Romania won, Romania Cricket has decided to conduct a similar tournament for women's teams as well.

In April 2018, both Romania Cricket and Malta Cricket Association received full men’s and women's T20I status.

With the two exciting sides not getting to play a lot of cricket of late, we can expect a tight contest. Interestingly, both teams have some match-winning all-rounders in their ranks. Romania being the hosts will have better knowledge of the home conditions, but Malta would be keen to turn the tables.

Andreea-Costinela Vasilescu will lead Romania, while Shamla Cholasseri will be captaining Malta in the T20I series. All matches four matches will be played at the Moara Vlasiei Ground in Ilfov County.

Women’s Continental Cup 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 27, Saturday

Romania Women vs Malta Women, 1st T20I, 11.30 am

Romania Women vs Malta Women, 2nd T20I, 3.30 am

August 28, Sunday

Romania Women vs Malta Women, 3rdT20I, 11.30 am

Romania Women vs Malta Women, 4th T20I, 3.30 am

Women’s Continental Cup 2022: Live streaming details

Cricket in Romania YouTube channel will live stream all the matches in the series.

Women’s Continental Cup 2022: Squads

Romania Women

Alexandra Ciric, Andreea-Costinela Vasilescu (c), Elena Predescu, Roxana Ciric, Stefania Tudorache, Andreea Catalina Stanuca, Clara Popa, Stefania Jugravu Ludmila, Alina Simona Ciuciulin (Wk), Izabela - Stefania Singuran (Wk), Andreea Natalia Totora, Ashaani Durayalage, Chamila Priyadarsha Godagamage, Emanuela Baota.

Malta Women

Anvy Vimal, Heila Gericke, Katerina Demetrova, Cucku Kurian, Donnaver Bejec, Shamla Cholasseri (c), Thambi Sarada Kurapati, Jessica Rymer (Wk), Anupama Rameshan, Charlotte Sultana Evans, Keeranmai Mandava, Remya Vipin, Sayeda Israt Jahani.

