ROY vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 27

KCA Royals (ROY) will take on KCA Eagles (EAG) in the 27th game of the KCA President Cup T20 on Tuesday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the ROY vs EAG Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch report and playing XIs.

The Royals are among the weakest teams in the competitions, winning only three of their nine games. The Eagles, meanwhile, have won four of their eight games. The Royals will look to win this game, but the Eagles are a better team and expected to prevail.

ROY vs EAG Match Details

Match 27 of the KCA President Cup T20 will be played on October 4 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha at 9:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ROY vs EAG, Match 27

Date and Time: October 4, 2022; 9:00 am IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers, especially spinners. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss. The last game here was between KCA Tigers and KCA Panthers, where 171 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets in 34.5 overs.

ROY vs EAG Form Guide

ROY: W-L-L-W-L-L-NR-W-L

EAG: W-W-L-L-W-L-L-W

ROY vs EAG Probable Playing XIs

ROY

No major injury updates

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (c), Sachin Suresh (wk), Ameersha SN, Pallam Anfal, Anuraj Js, Aditya Mohan, Amal Ramesh, Vignesh Puthur, Mohit Shibu, Gokul Gopinath Akhil MS, Albin Alias

EAG

No major injury updates

Rahul P (wk), Rohan Nair, Arjun AK, Abhiram CH, Akhil KG, Adithya Vinod, Nipun Babu, Aswanth S Sanker, Krishna Prasad KM Asif, Athul Raveendran, Fazil Fanoos, Mhd Kaif, Sachin Baby (c), Vaishak Chandran, Rahul

ROY vs EAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rahul P (8 matches, 195 runs)

Rahul has played exceptionally well in the last few games and is the best wicketkeeper pick. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Sachin is another good pick.

Batters

S Baby (8 matches, 219 runs, 1 wicket)

S Baby and A Alias are the two best batter picks. Akhil KG is another good pick. He has performed well in the last few games.

All-rounders

A Raveendran (8 matches, 10 wickets)

A Raveendran and Akhil MS are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Prasad is another good pick.

Bowlers

V Chandran (8 matches, 8 wickets)

The top bowler picks are K Asif and V Chandran. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. U Manukrishnan is another good pick.

ROY vs EAG match captain and vice-captain choices

A Raveendran

Raveendran bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe options for captaincy. He has taken ten wickets in eight games.

V Chandran

As the pitch is decent, you could make Chandran the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken eight wickets in as many games. He looks in good touch and could take a few early wickets here.

Five Must-Picks for ROY vs EAG, Match 27

V Chandran 8 wickets 321 points A Raveendran 10 wickets 360 points Rahul P 195 runs 316 points S Sachin 152 runs 307 points S Baby 219 runs and 1 wicket 352 points

KCA Royals vs KCA Eagles Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl both at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

KCA Royals vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin, Rahul P

Batters: S Baby, S Nizar, Akhil KG, A Alias

All-rounders: Akhil MS, A Raveendran

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, U Manukrishnan

KCA Royals vs KCA Eagles Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sachin, Rahul P

Batters: S Baby, CH Abhiram, A Alias

All-rounders: Akhil MS, A Raveendran, K Prasad

Bowlers: V Chandran, K Asif, U Manukrishnan

