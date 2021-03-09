ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Kerala T20 match - March 10th, 2021

The KCA Royals will lock horns with the KCA Tuskers in the 10th match of President’s Cup T20 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

It’s been a disastrous start to the tournament for the Tuskers so far as they are yet to register a victory.

The KCA Tuskers restricted the KCA Panthers to 150 runs after 20 overs in their previous fixture. However, Sreenath was the lone shining light with the willow as they failed to chase down the target, falling short by two runs.

The Royals entered their previous contest against the Tigers on the back of two consecutive defeats. However, opening batsman Krishna Prasad smacked a 61-run knock in their chase of 160 runs.

He received solid support from Harikrishnan and Jafar Jamal as their crucial batting in the death overs sealed the game for the KCA Royals.

Squads to choose from

KCA Tuskers

Vatsal Govind(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Arjun Aji, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anuj Jotin, MN Neeraj Kumar, Sreeroop MP, Vaishak Chandran, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Ahmed Farzeen.

KCA Royals

Jafar Jamal, Vinhnu Raj (WK), Atul Diamond, Albin Alas, Krishna Prasad, Harikrishan KN, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan (C), Sreeraj J R, Shahansha, Abhi Biju, Alvin VJ, Ajnas, Abhishek J Nair, R Chandran, M Arun.

Probable Playing XIs

KCA Tuskers

Karaparambil Monish(c), Anand Krishnan, Joffin Jose, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, MN Neeraj Kumar, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Nikhil T(wk), Muhammed Afriedh KT, Ahmed Farzeen

KCA Royals

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan(c), Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj(wk), Albin Alias, Krishna Prasad, Sreeraj J R, Harikrishnan KN, Febin Albert, Atul Diamond, Abi Biju, Alvin VJ

Match Details

Match: KCA Royals vs KCA Tuskers, Match 10

Date: March 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha gives balanced results. A few teams have tasted victory batting first, while others have been successful chasing.

Both batters and bowlers will get enough assistance on this wicket. Teams winning the toss would mostly opt to bat first to put pressure on the chasing side. 150 has been the par score so far in the competition.

Kerala T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ROY vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishnu Raj, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias, Jafar Jamal, Anand Krishnan, JR Sreeraj, Joffin Jose, K Sreenath, Afrad Reshab, Ahmed Farzeen, Manu Krishnan

Captain - JR Sreeraj Vice-Captain - Joffin Bose

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vishnu Raj, Nikhil T, Krishna Prasad, Albin Alias, Jafar Jamal, JR Sreeraj, Joffin Jose, K Sreenath, Afrad Reshab, Ahmed Farzeen, Manu Krishnan

Captain - Joffin Bose Vice-Captain - JR Sreeraj