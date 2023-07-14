RPT vs HMF Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup match – July 14, 2023

The third match of the Sher E Punjab T20 Cup 2023 between Hampton Falcons and Royal Phantoms is scheduled at Mohali Stadium on July 13th from 2:00 PM IST.

Hampton Falcons, captained by Siddharth Kaul, will compete with a formidable team of local cricketers. Anshul Chaudhary, along with Anmolpreet Singh and Pukhraj Mann, will be their major batters, while Manpreet Singh will be their key all-rounder.

Meanwhile, the Royal Phantoms are heading into this game after a 29-run defeat loss against BLV Blasters in the opening encounter. They conceded 215 in the first half where Abhinav Sharma took a 3-wicket haul. Taranveer Singh led the way with a 79-run knock, while the others put up a good fight but fell short.

Following are three players you can opt for as your captain/vice-captain for your RPT vs HMF Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Siddharth Kaul (HMF) - 9.0 credits

Siddharth Kaul is an lethal fast bowler with international experience. The current RCB pacer had bowled well for Punjab during Ranji Trophy. In his last 11 innings, he has collected a total of 24 wickets. He will look to bring that form in the upcoming T20 games and prove to be effective in the RPT vs HMH Dream11 match.

#2 Manpreet Singh (HMF) - 8.0 credits

Manpreet Singh, a reliable batting all-rounder from Hampton Falcons, cannot be missed in today’s game. He has proven his potential in the most recent domestic games scoring 217 runs in his last 10 innings at a formidable strike rate of 250+.

Manpreet has also displayed his bowling prowess by taking nine wickets in as many overs. Owing to his contributions in multiple aspects, he is an ideal option for captain/vice-captain of your RPT vs HMF Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Anshul Chaudhary (HMF) - 8.0 credits

Anshul Chaudhary is a destructive batter from Hampton Falcons in the batting department. Having hammered 382 runs in his last seven games, Anshul has a magnificent average of 63.67. His last five innings include two 50s and as many 90+ knocks. Given his swashbuckling form, Anshul is the finest choice for the captain of your RPT vs HMF Dream11 team.

