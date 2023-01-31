RST vs SWU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malta, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS T10 Malta will see Swieqi United (SWU) squaring off against the Royal Strikers (RST) at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta on Tuesday, January 31.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RST vs SWU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic tournament. Swieqi United have various in-form players while Royal Strikers have a young squad.

Swieqi United will give it their all to win the match but the Royal Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RST vs SWU Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS T10 Malta will be played on January 31 at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. The game is set to take place at 3:30 pm IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RST vs SWU, Match 6

Date and Time: 31st January 2023, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was abandoned due to rain.

RST vs SWU Form Guide

RST - Will be playing their first match

SWU - Will be playing their first match

RST vs SWU Probable Playing XI

RST Playing XI

No injury updates.

Sanish Mani, Sebin Thomas, Uday Maclean, Ashwin Raju (c), J Mathew, Manuel Augustine (wk), Chanjal Sudarsanan, Praveen John, Rahul Narayanan, Santhu Santhoshkumar, Sanjay Sanju.

SWU Playing XI

No injury updates.

Imran Ameer (c), Anil Qadir, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Ajmal, Waqar Afridi, Umar Ullah, Bilal Qadir, Hari Krishnan (wk), Amrit Singh-I, Steve Martin, Asid Mehmood.

RST vs SWU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Augustine

M Augustine is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Krishnan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Koppaka

K Koppaka and A Qadir are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Mani played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Ameer

I Ameer and V Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Mohammed is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Jerome

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Ahmed and J Jerome. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Abraham is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RST vs SWU match captain and vice-captain choices

A Qadir

A Qadir will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

K Koppaka

Since the pitch is well-balanced, K Koppaka will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for RST vs SWU, Match 6

I Ameer

K Koppaka

V Yadav

A Qadir

S Mohammed

Royal Strikers vs Swieqi United Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Strikers vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Augustine, H Krishnan.

Batters: A Qadir, K Koppaka, S Mani.

All-rounders: I Ameer, S Mohammed, V Yadav, A Alocious.

Bowlers: J Jerome, A Ahmed.

Royal Strikers vs Swieqi United Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Augustine.

Batters: A Qadir, K Koppaka, S Mani, U Maclean.

All-rounders: I Ameer, S Mohammed, V Yadav.

Bowlers: J Jerome, A Ahmed, R Abraham.

Poll : 0 votes